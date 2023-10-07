Average working hours in Taiwan rise for first time in 8 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The average number of working hours per year for employees in Taiwan rose in 2022 for the first time in eight years, but that was due to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Labor (MOL) said Saturday (Oct. 7).

According to an international survey, the number of hours per year increased from 2,000 in 2021 to 2,008 last year, per CNA. Out of 39 countries, Taiwan ranked No. 6 in the latest survey, a drop of two spots from the previous year.

Colombia finished at the top of the review, with workers on the job for 2,381 hours per year in 2022, followed by Mexico with 2,335 hours. The only Asian country ahead of Taiwan was Singapore, in third place with 2,293 hours.

Costa Rica and Chile finished at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively. South Korea registered 1,904 hours per year, and Japan 1,626 hours.

The number of hours worked per year in Taiwan has been falling since 2014, according to MOL. However, the increase in the survey for 2022 was the result of the situation returning to normal after the pandemic, officials said.

As COVID-19 hit, domestic demand fell, and numerous businesses, including restaurants, hotels, and wholesalers reduced working hours. As a result, the overall figure for hours worked per year fell, with the rise in 2022 representing the economic recovery following the end of the pandemic, MOL officials said.