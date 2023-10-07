Roller skating queen makes it 18 golds for Taiwan at Asian Games

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's roller skating team led by 19-year-old Hong Xiao-qing (洪筱晴) won another gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games in China on Saturday (Oct. 7).

She scored 38.76 points in the short program and 55.62 points in the long program, for a total score of 94.38 points in the women's single figure skating event. Her teammate Zhang Zhi-ru (張緻如) came in third to take the bronze medal with a combined score of 79.51.

Hong's gold made it Taiwan's 18th at this Asian Games, beating the 17 it won at the previous Asian Games in Indonesia’s Jakarta. It is the second-best tally in team history, per FTNN News Network. Taiwan took 19 golds, 17 silvers, and 41 bronzes at the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games.

It has been a strong performance from Taiwan’s roller skating team after Wang Yu-chun (王宥鈞) took gold in the men's inline freestyle skating speed slalom on Thursday (Oct. 4). Huang Pin-ruei (黃品睿) won bronze.

Earlier the same day, Liu Chiao-hsi (劉巧兮) came out on top in the women's inline freestyle skating speed slalom. The victory confirmed the nation’s strongest showing in roller skating at the Asian Games.