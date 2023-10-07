Alexa
American Institute in Taiwan cautions against scams using director’s name

Fraudsters used names of AIT and its director Sandra Oudkirk in scams

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/07 17:03
Archived photo of AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk. 

Archived photo of AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) has warned the public against scams using its name and the name of its director, Sandra Oudkirk, reports said Saturday (Oct. 7).

“Nefarious online actors” recently used the names of AIT and of the top United States envoy based in Taiwan to defraud members of the public, AIT said in a statement posted on its Facebook page Wednesday (Oct. 4). The office called on the public to stay vigilant while online and avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes, per CNA.

Officials in Taiwan and the U.S. have repeatedly warned of cybercrime while emphasizing the importance of cybersecurity. Online scams targeting members of the public and hack attacks against government websites have featured prominently in security campaigns by officials.
