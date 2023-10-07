Egg-import critic who faked death threats questioned about lost phone after return to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Agriculture expert and influencer Lin Yu-hung (林裕紘) faced questions about a missing phone and laptop as he was detained following his return from Austria on Saturday (Oct. 7).

Lin, who was noted for his sharp criticism of the government's egg import policies on his “Lin Bay 好油” social media account, was accused of staging his own death threats. A staff member at a Kuomintang (KMT) think tank was detained as an accomplice in the alleged scheme, and later sacked by the party.

While allegations against Lin mounted, he was found to have left the country for Austria on Oct. 1. After he returned to Taiwan on Saturday morning, investigators were waiting for him and took him to Taoyuan City for questioning, the Liberty Times reported.

Lin said his phone and laptop had gone missing while at Vienna Airport before starting his return journey. However, investigators were not convinced and wondered whether he had tried to destroy evidence, as he had not reported the disappearance of his property to police in Austria, the Liberty Times said.

Police reportedly described Lin’s phone and laptop as potentially important pieces of evidence in the case against him. The electronics could provide information about his alleged involvement in the plot to stage threats against him and his family.