Tropical Storm Bolaven to stay away from Taiwan despite rainy holiday

North Taiwan to see temperatures drop on Double Ten

  178
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/07 14:17
Tropical depression TD17 will turn into Tropical Storm Bolaven before moving in the direction of Japan. (CWA image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tropical Storm Bolaven is set to form over the Pacific Ocean on Saturday (Oct. 7), and as it is likely to head for Japan, Taiwan will experience a rainy four-day holiday.

The Oct. 7-10 Double Ten National Day holiday will see unstable weather, with rain mostly occurring during afternoons, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA). Tuesday (Oct. 10) peak temperatures are likely to fall to 25 degrees Celcius in the north, though highs of 30 degrees and higher are still likely under sunny skies in central and south Taiwan.

Tropical Depression TD17 over the Pacific southeast of Guam is expected to turn into Tropical Storm Bolaven on Saturday, forecasters said. It is moving at a speed of 8 kilometers per hour in a west-northwesterly direction, which would take it on a path toward south Japan after Oct. 12.

The 15th tropical storm of the season would not influence the weather in Taiwan, CNA reported. The previous storm, Typhoon Koinu, left one person dead and more than 300 injured during its passage over south Taiwan, with Orchid Island bearing the brunt.

Another tropical depression is likely to form next week and move west over the main Philippines island of Luzon, also staying away from Taiwan, according to forecasters.
