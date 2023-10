Perched on top of Mt. Qihou in Kaohsiung’s Qijin District, Kaohsiung Lighthouse has an iconic black cupola and a white octagonal tower.

For more than a century it has been guiding seafarers who ply the waters near the southern port city. The lighthouse has witnessed the development of the Port of Kaohsiung, and in 1987 was designated a municipal historic site.

Visitors can ascend the tower to enjoy views of the harbor, and of downtown Kaohsiung in the distance.