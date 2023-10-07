Elderly man injured after Tainan scooter shop fire

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man in his eighties was injured on Saturday morning (Oct. 7) after a fire broke out at a Tainan motorcycle repair shop and quickly spread.

It took more than 60 firefighters two hours to extinguish the blaze, which was put out by about 2:20 a.m., per SETN. Firefighters said the large amount of oil in the repair shop allowed the fire to spread quickly, and three residences were evacuated as a precaution.

The injured man is in his eighties and was trapped on the second floor of a building as the fire spread. Police said the man suffered from minor burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.