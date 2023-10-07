1st Taiwan-made weather satellite fails to launch

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s first locally made weather satellite Triton (獵風者) failed to achieve lift-off on Saturday morning (Oct. 7) during a scheduled launch.

Arianespace, the company that provided Triton’s rocket, said that the launch had been postponed just before 9:40 a.m. “The launcher and its satellites are in stable and safe conditions,” the post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

The Taiwan Space Agency (TASA) has yet to release a statement but did repost Arianespace’s message. Various reports said that either a rocket failed to fire or a signaling systems malfunction occurred.

The launch was scheduled for 9:36 a.m. Taiwan time at Guiana Space Center using Arianespace’s Vega C rocket. When it makes it to orbit, Triton will be able to provide nearly 70,000 observations of atmospheric and weather conditions in a single day, according to TASA.