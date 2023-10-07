Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

1st Taiwan-made weather satellite fails to launch

Launch from French Guiana postponed, rocket provider says

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/07 11:04
Triton sits on its launchpad on Saturday before it failed to take off as planned. (YouTube, TASA screenshot)

Triton sits on its launchpad on Saturday before it failed to take off as planned. (YouTube, TASA screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s first locally made weather satellite Triton (獵風者) failed to achieve lift-off on Saturday morning (Oct. 7) during a scheduled launch.

Arianespace, the company that provided Triton’s rocket, said that the launch had been postponed just before 9:40 a.m. “The launcher and its satellites are in stable and safe conditions,” the post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

The Taiwan Space Agency (TASA) has yet to release a statement but did repost Arianespace’s message. Various reports said that either a rocket failed to fire or a signaling systems malfunction occurred.

The launch was scheduled for 9:36 a.m. Taiwan time at Guiana Space Center using Arianespace’s Vega C rocket. When it makes it to orbit, Triton will be able to provide nearly 70,000 observations of atmospheric and weather conditions in a single day, according to TASA.
TRITON (Wind-Hunter Satellite)
French Guiana Spaceport
Arianespace
Taiwan Space Agency (TASA)

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Space Agency unveils new satellite carrier rocket
Taiwan Space Agency unveils new satellite carrier rocket
2023/09/14 15:29
Taiwan schedules Triton weather satellite launch
Taiwan schedules Triton weather satellite launch
2023/09/01 13:53
Taiwan sends Triton weather satellite to French Guiana for launch
Taiwan sends Triton weather satellite to French Guiana for launch
2023/07/14 14:16
1st Taiwan-made weather satellite passes inspection before launch
1st Taiwan-made weather satellite passes inspection before launch
2023/07/10 19:32
Taiwan’s Tamkang University prepares to launch rocket
Taiwan’s Tamkang University prepares to launch rocket
2023/06/03 15:23