Terry Gou says he meets petition signature requirements in Taiwan's presidential race

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) said at a campaign event on Friday (Oct. 6) that he has gathered enough signatures two weeks after his launch of a petition drive to run as president.

In Taiwan, presidential candidates wish to qualify by petition to run for president as an independent must secure required endoresements from voters. Gou and his running mate Tammy Darshana Lai (賴佩霞) kicked off the presidential candidacy petition drive on Sept. 20.

The duo should turn in at least 289,667 valid signatures before Nov. 2. The Central Election Committee is scheduled to announce the counting result by Nov. 14.

Gou spoke at a campaign event in Banqiao District, New Taipei City, Friday evening that the number of signatures passed the threshold on Wed. (Oct. 4), which is way ahead of the schedule.

"Each signature represents a voter's support and expectation. I will continue to fight for it till the end," Gou said.

Gou's campaign office spokesperson told media after the tech giant's billionaire founder broke the news that the office has garnered over 300,000 signatures in support of Gou's presidential bid. Chen Chia-yi (陳家頤) said the petition drive will, however, continue to move on, hoping to garner "as many as signatures as they can."