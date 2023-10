Bavaria gets to top it all by being home to Germany's highest peak. The Zugspitze in the Bavarian Alps reaches 2,962 meters (9,718 feet) above sea lev... Bavaria gets to top it all by being home to Germany's highest peak. The Zugspitze in the Bavarian Alps reaches 2,962 meters (9,718 feet) above sea level. Visitors, however, don't need to invest a lot of energy to reach the summit and enjoy the fabulous views. Cable cars and a railway can take you to the top.