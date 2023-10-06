Taiwanese beer takes gold at international competition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese beer won accolades at the 2023 International Beer Cup competition (IBC), which was held in Kanazawa City, Ishikawa, Japan from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.

Taiwind Beer, a microbrewery in Taiwan's Tainan earned international acclaim with three wins. One of the brewery's selling points is that it makes beer with Taiwanese ingredients, per CNA.

Taiwind's Jing Fei Honey Ale won a gold award at the IBC. Their Shanshen Cask Ale, and Da Gangbei Coffee Beer both took bronze.

Taiwind's gold award-winning Jing Fei Honey Ale is fermented using local osmanthus flowers and honey. The bronze award-winning Da Gangbei Coffee Beer was made in collaboration with Lai Yu-chuan (賴昱權), the winner of the 2023 World Coffee Roasting Championship.

The IBC, first held in 1996, is organized by Japan’s Craft Beer Association. In the early years, the competition focused on local Japanese beers, but in recent years, it has opened up to breweries from around the world.

This year, the competition featured 23 countries and 78 judges, with 296 breweries participating. There were 1,215 beer entries in total.

Each beer is categorized by its style, brewing process, and other factors. Judges evaluate these beers based on appearance, flavor, balance, and other criteria.

The top-rated beer in each category is given a gold award. If a beer does not meet the criteria for a gold award, silver or bronze awards may be given.