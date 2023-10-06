Singapore MRT and Taipei MRT sign sister metro agreement

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) signed an agreement with Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (SMRT) on Oct. 3 to cooperate and share best practices for operating public transportation services.

The agreement, signed in Singapore, calls for the companies to share information and best practices related to technology, maintenance, and general operations, reported the Straits Times. Additionally, the two metro services will work together to mutually promote tourism and consumer activity among commuters.

The agreement was signed by SMRT Chairman Seah Moon Ming (佘文民) and TRTC Chairman Chao Shiao-lien (超紹廉). The two leaders called the agreement a new milestone for both Singapore and Taipei.

The TRTC said in a press release that the two MRT services have a long history of communication and cooperation, with Singapore’s subway system serving as a model for the development of Taipei’s MRT in the 1990s. In recent years, Singapore’s MRT looked to Taipei for assistance to improve efficiency after serious disruptions to the train service occurred in 2015.

Moving forward as sister metro services, the TRTC and SMRT will regularly schedule forums for service personnel and engineers to share their experiences and insights in maintaining efficient operations and providing excellent service for commuters.

Lastly, as both companies continue to expand and develop their services, they will also commit to sustainable practices. The agreement aims to promote development goals in line with ESG principles, per the TRTC press release.