Taiwan boasts 12 winners for 2023 R&D 100 Awards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A press conference to honor winners in Taiwan for the 2023 R&D 100 Awards was held on Friday (Oct. 6) at the Taipei International Convention Center, hosted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

The R&D 100 Awards represents cutting edge research in science and technology, and this year, Taiwanese researchers took home 12 awards, coming in second only to the number of winners from the U.S., reported CNA. With 12 winners, Taiwan will be the most well-represented country in Asia at this year's official ceremony in November.

The MOEA made a press release on Friday (Oct. 6), noting that the R&D 100 Awards is like the Oscars for scientific and technological research. This year, the annual event will celebrate its 61st year in Coronado, California on Nov. 23, but winners have already been announced.

Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) was instrumental in achieving eight of Taiwan's 12 awards. The MOEA press release said that only the U.S. Los Alamos National Laboratory can boast more award finalists than ITRI, despite having nearly three times the amount of annual funding of Taiwan’s premier technology institute.

MOEA has long been committed to the development of high-tech industries in Taiwan and is proud that for the past 16 years, Taiwan has consistently been represented among winners at the R&D 100 Awards. Taiwan's achievements in science and technology prove that Taiwan is at the cutting edge of global technology development.

A complete list of winners and information on this year's R&D 100 Awards ceremony can be found on the R&D 100 Awards website.