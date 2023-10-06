New Taipei woman taken to hospital after allegedly stabbing family members

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman surnamed Tseng (曾) from New Taipei allegedly attacked her mother and younger sister with a knife in the early hours of Friday (Oct. 6) morning.

Police and firefighters transported the injured victims to the hospital. Following an evaluation by the health center, Tseng was forcibly sent to the hospital, police said, per CNA.

Lin Yu-yi (裕益), director of Xizhi Police Station, said they received a report from the Fire Department's 119 service center at around noon. The report said that residents on Bojue Street in New Taipei’s Xizhi District had been injured by a family member wielding a knife.

When they arrived at the scene, police found two female residents with knife wounds. Police assisted the paramedics in providing first aid to the injured individuals.

They were conscious and not in a life-threatening condition. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said a 52-year-old woman surnamed Yang (楊), lived together with her 23-year-old eldest Tseng and her 15-year-old daughter. Yang accused her eldest daughter of attacking her with a knife.

The incident has been reported to the New Taipei City Center for Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. This is required by regulations.

Police plan to take statements from the mother and sister once they are discharged from the hospital. Police want to determine if they wish to press charges of assault.

Hsu Chih-chi (許芝綺), the director of the Center for Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault said Tseng’s alleged actions constitute assault under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act.

Hsu said, that once the pair's injuries have healed, discussions will be held with the family about future support, care, and safety plans. Appropriate assistance will be provided, she added.