Families protest as Taiwan memorializes fallen firefighters

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A memorial service for four firefighters who died in a factory fire late September was held in Pingtung on Friday (Oct. 6) as families of the deceased gathered outside to criticize the government’s response to the deaths.

The fire on Sept. 22 claimed the lives of 10 people, including the four firefighters Chung Chi-yuan (鍾吉垣), Shih Pao-hsiang (施寶翔), Chen Pai-han (陳柏翰), and Lai Chun-ju (賴俊儒). The blaze injured 122 others.

Hundreds reportedly turned out to witness a procession carrying the fallen firefighters as it passed the firehouse where the four were stationed.

The public memorial was attended by president Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who said the four firefighters had performed their duties faithfully and protected others, per CNA. She expressed her gratitude and condolences on behalf of the nation, and issued a commendation order to the four.

Tsai said the government has launched an investigation into the cause of the incident, and added that relevant issues will be discussed with family members of the affected. Outside the venue however, families of the deceased said they had not been allowed to participate in government meetings about the incident.

“We sincerely thank all, including the government, for their condolences over the past few days,” a spokesperson for the families said, per the China Times. “However, we have not been able to get any explanation about our family member’s deaths in the line of duty.”



A family member of deceased firefighter Chen Pai-han speaks to a reporter about families' demands to the government outside the memorial on Friday. (CNA photo)

The families called on the Pingtung government to release the report into the investigation of the fire, and hold a public briefing with family members to explain it. They also called on the interior ministry to allow families to participate in investigation meetings, and to increase occupational safety measures for firefighters by legal means.

The families said the National Association of Firefighters’ Rights (消防員工作權益促進會) had been calling on the government to allow family members to participate in investigations involving loved ones since 2021, but so far this had not happened. There is still no way for families of firefighters who died in the line of duty to know the truth, they said.

In the last ten years, 31 firefighters have died in the line of duty in Taiwan. Families said it is their hope that firefighter deaths stop at the Pingtung fire.