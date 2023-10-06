Letter to Editor: Congratulations to people of Taiwan for Double Tenth Day

Official relations between Paraguay and the Republic of China (Taiwan) have been maintained in a constant and fraternal way since the signing of the agreement for the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, on July 12, 1957.

As the National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan) is commemorated on Oct. 10, a celebration known as Double Ten, the entire Paraguayan people salute this great sister nation, wishing for each inhabitant of this great country prosperity and well-being.

On this date, we must remember the democratic values of both governments, which is one of the fundamental factors of our diplomatic alliance, arguing that freedom, justice, and the rule of law constitute the foundations of citizen coexistence and links for the progress of our countries.

It is within this context that Paraguayan President Santiago Pena, at the United Nations General Assembly held in September, requested that Taiwan be admitted to the United Nations, in recognition of its democratic credentials. In his speech, the Paraguayan president said that actions must reflect equitable, democratic, and participatory practices, in line with the United Nations Charter.

Likewise, President Pena in his speech of assumption of office on Aug. 15, argued that "our relationship with the Republic of China (Taiwan) is an example of the friendly and cooperative spirit of Paraguay with nations for which we have great affection and with whom we feel are not only allies but also brothers."

That is why this celebration of the Double Ten brings a very special feeling to our relations, which are going through one of their best moments given the ties of existing cooperation between both states. In this regard, I would like to recall what the Paraguayan president said on July 15: "My position does not answer to a question of nostalgia or friendship, but there are solid foundations, there are concrete facts that support why it makes more sense to have a relationship with Taiwan than with mainland China."

May this feast of the Double Ten be an augury of happiness for the noble people of this beautiful island, and may peace, well-being, and progress continue to be the paths traced by this sister nation. Even though there is a great geographical distance between Taiwan and Paraguay, they are united by their governments’ desire for the full observance of the rule of law, freedom, justice, and a better future for their inhabitants.