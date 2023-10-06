Kaohsiung prison administrator found guilty of taking part in torture

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Kaohsiung prison administrator was found guilty of taking part in the torture of an inmate that led to his death.

Taiwan’s Supreme Court found prison administrator Chiu Kai-teng (邱楷燈) and other prison staff guilty of abusing an inmate surnamed Chen (陳). Chen died from injuries sustained during an attack by the staff, CNA reported.

The court sentenced Chiu and his colleagues for crimes that included inflicting fatal harm through abuse. It ruled to dismiss Chiu from his position and suspend his employment for one year, with the possibility of an appeal.

According to the judgment, on Oct. 17, 2019, at around 5 p.m., Chen made a noise by kicking his cell door. Chiu and other staff including Li Chen-pin (李振賓), Chiang Ping-yi (蔣秉益), Liu Tzu-jung (劉子榮), Huang Kuan-fu (黃冠富) and Hsiao Ming-chun (蕭明俊) detained Chen.

Chiu’s colleagues used their feet and hands to attack Chen’s stomach and head. They also poured coffee on his head and shoulders.

After taking Chen back to the dormitory, Chiu and the others ignored his cries of pain until around 10:20 p.m. Chen later passed away despite receiving emergency medical treatment.

Chiu and Li later attempted to conceal the incident. They did not accurately record it in duty personnel log books.

Chiu was sentenced to one year and two months in prison for falsifying documents, and three years and 10 months for causing fatal harm through abuse. The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) referred the case for disciplinary action.

The Disciplinary Court said that Chiu’s actions violated Chen’s human rights and severely damaged the image of the correctional institution. The resulting harm and impact were significant the court ruled.

However, it also noted that Chiu did not physically participate in the abuse and that he had reached a settlement with Chen's family. The court said Chiu had completed compensation payments and partially mitigated the damage.