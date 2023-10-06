China Bottled Water Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues By 2031

China Bottled Water Market Portraying a Positive Growth Rate: Project to Grow at a moderate CAGR of 7.6% by 2027

China bottled water market is growing at a high CAGR because of the increasing water pollution levels and growing health concerns among Chinese consumers. Moreover, the availability of a wide range of bottled water also propels the market forward

Report Ocean revealed that the China bottled water market was worth USD 45.1 billion in the year 2020. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%, earning revenue of around USD 76.2 billion by the end of 2027. China bottled water market is driven by the increasing water pollution levels and growing health concerns among Chinese consumers. Rapid industrialization and growth of the manufacturing industry have resulted in increased contamination in China’s water supply. As a result, Chinese consumers are resorting to buying mineral water to quench their nutritional needs even if it involves paying more. Therefore, bottled water brands are increasingly launching a wider range of products to capitalize on market opportunities and dominate a major market share. However, the negative environmental impact of single-use plastic bottles and the high cost of bottled water in China may serve as major obstacles to market growth.

Growing Prevalence of Waterborne Diseases is Propelling the China Bottled Water Market Forward

The number of waterborne diseases in China is among the highest in the world. According to the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, water pollution in China causes more than 100,000 deaths annually and leads to economic losses of USD 1.46 trillion. Moreover, due to unsanitary conditions, waterborne diseases are very common among school children. Infectious diarrheal disease outbreaks in Chinese schools via water have been identified as the cause of many public health emergencies. Thus, the demand for bottled water is on the rise to ensure childrens health.

Increasing Disposable Income of Middle and Lower-Income Groups is Driving the China Bottled Water Market

The increasing disposable income of middle and lower-income groups due to the economic growth of the country is presenting lucrative growth opportunities for the China bottled water market. As a result of China’s fast economic growth, the incomes of Chinese citizens have increased. The increasing purchasing power of people is also boosting their access to high-priced and premium bottled water. Furthermore, the high-income class is also getting exposed to a wider range of bottled water, such as sparkling water and flavored water, which in turn boosts the sales of bottled water.

China Bottled Water Market – By Product Type

Based on product types, the China bottled water market is segmented into spring water, purified water, mineral water, distilled water, sparkling water, and others. Because of the high health concerns, the mineral water segment dominates the China bottled water market with around 91% share. There are several health benefits of mineral water. For example, it reduces blood pressure, helps regulate blood circulation, controls cholesterol levels, and is a good source of essential minerals, such as magnesium. However, sparkling water is also growing rapidly due to consumers’ preference for sparkling water over sodas and other sugary carbonated beverages.

Impact of COVID-19 on China Bottled Water Market

The sudden COVID-19 outbreak negatively impacted the China bottled water market. Since the virus was thought to have originated from Wuhan, there was a high rate of COVID-19 infections and an overburdened healthcare system. To mitigate the spread of the virus, the government imposed a strict lockdown. Consequently, the production and distribution operations of bottled water were directly impacted, resulting in shortages of stock in convenience stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets. Furthermore, the physical distribution of products also emerged as a challenge due to the risk of the virus spreading through solid surfaces. However, the online sales of bottled water witnessed significant growth during this period, especially among health-conscious consumers.

China Bottled Water Market – Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the China bottled water market are Nongfu Spring, FineWaters, Natural Waters of Viti Ltd., The Coca-Cola Company, Nestl Waters, China Resources (Holdings) Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Jingtian Food & Beverage Co., Ltd, Hangzhou Wahaha Future Cola Beverages Co., Ltd., Ting Hsin International Group Market, Tingyi Holdings Corporation, and other prominent players.

The China bottled water market is significantly dominated by players such as Nongfu Spring, Coca-Cola, and Nestle Waters. Among these, Nongfu Spring alone covers 13.6% of the market share, being the market leader in Chinas bottled water market. Other companies are also launching their products and are relying on advertisement and marketing strategies to create brand awareness and a loyal consumer base. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, etc., is also prominent in this market.

