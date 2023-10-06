Malaysia Meat Market Major Developments and Competition Landscape by 2031

Positive Signals for Malaysia Meat Market: Forecast to Grow at the CAGR of 4.1% in the Forecast Period

Malaysia meat market is growing at a high CAGR because of the increasing per capita income of the consumers. Moreover, the growing consumption of red meat in Malaysia is driving the growth of the market

Report Ocean revealed that the Malaysia meat market was worth USD 2.14 billion in 2020. According to the study, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%, earning revenue of around USD 2.83 billion by the end of 2027. Malaysia meat market is gaining significant traction because of the increasing per capita income of consumers. Moreover, the consumption of red meat, especially lamb, is witnessing a significant rise over the past few years. According to the South-East Asia regional manager of Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA), Valeska, Malaysia imports the vast majority of its red meat, roughly 80% beef and 95% lamb.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR392

Home cooking is also thought to be driving the trend, which is fueling Malaysian consumers’ appetite for meat. Moreover, the changing consumer preferences for hygienic, safe, and nutritious meat from animals, raised and processed in a stress-free environment, will also present lucrative growth opportunities in the Malaysian meat market in the forecast period. However, increasing environmental consciousness and a growing penetration of plant-based meat are anticipated to restrict the market growth.

Increasing Demand for Packaged Meat Products is Boosting the Malaysia Meat Market

Packaged meat products are gaining huge popularity among Malay consumers mainly because of their busy lifestyles, especially in urban regions. Another crucial factor boosting the sales of packaged meat products is its clear labeling of halal and non-halal products. Islam is the most professed religion in Malaysia with around 61.3% of the population following this religion. The religion strictly bans the consumption of non-halal food. Consequently, consumers are inclined towards packaged meat due to the halal certification of the products, which is favoring the overall market growth.

Increasing Import and Export Activities Propelling the Malaysia Meat Market Forward

In light of the increasing demand for meat production in the country, the Malaysian government is focusing on expanding imports and exports of meat within the country. Malaysia is Australia’s second-largest mutton export market and a major supplier of live goats. As a result of the high protein content, goats and sheep are often consumed in Malaysia. In addition, the multicultural nature of Malaysia contributes to the demand for different types of meat, which influences imports and exports, propelling the Malaysia meat market’s growth.

Malaysia Meat Market – By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channels, the Malaysia meat market is segmented into on-trade and off-trade segments. The off-trade segment is further classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, and others. The supermarket/hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. There are around 334 hypermarkets and over 40 supermarket chains in Malaysia which is increasing the consumers accessibility to a wide range of meat products. However, the on-trade segment also covers a substantial share in the market because of the increasing demand for meat products in restaurants, hotels, and street-food vendors.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR392

Impact of COVID-19 on Malaysia Meat Market

The growth of the Malaysia meat market came to a standstill due to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the government-imposed strict lockdown to flatten the infection curve in the country, the distribution channels, such as supermarket/hypermarkets and wet markets, were either closed or operating at reduced times. Consequently, this restricted the consumers accessibility to meat products. Furthermore, the import and export activities were also restricted to prevent further casualties. As a result, the supply of meat products was hindered, incurring huge losses to the market players.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2017-2027

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Type

Red Meat

Beef

Goat

Lamb

Pork

Others

Poultry

Chicken

Turkey

Seafood

Fish

Crab

Lobster

Others

By Product Type

Fresh

Chilled

Frozen

By Distribution Channel

On-Trade

Off-Trade

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Speciality Stores

Online Stores

Others

Malaysia Meat Market – Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the Malaysia meat market are Darabif Meat Company, Meat Factory Malaysia, The Food Company, Kharisma Vision, Borneo Seafoods, Felsers Rodl, KNA Resources, Yi Kim International Trading Sdn Bhd, Falak Group, Vasano Holdings Sdn Bhd, Mutiara Food Processing Sdn Bhd, and other prominent players.

The Malaysia meat market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several industry players and an increasing number of meat importers and exporters. The industry offers a wide range of products to meet consumers’ needs and to increase their market penetration and sales. In addition, they focus on improving their distribution channels. Additionally, the adoption of market strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR392

Key Questions Addressed in this Report:

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics? Who are the prominent market players, and what market share do they hold? What does the competitive landscape look like within the market? What are the primary drivers and constraints influencing the market? Where are the growth prospects within the market? What are the regional and local market conditions, as well as consumer behavior? What are the market size and growth projections for various regions and countries? How do government regulations and policies impact the market?

Reasons to Make a Purchase:

Informed Decision-Making: Market research reports offer valuable insights into industry trends, customer behaviors, and competitor analyses. This information empowers businesses to make informed decisions regarding product development, pricing strategies, and marketing approaches. Competitive Edge: By identifying market gaps and opportunities, market research reports provide a competitive edge, allowing businesses to distinguish themselves from competitors and capture a larger market share. Industry Expertise: These reports are crafted by industry experts who possess an in-depth understanding of the market and its intricacies. They offer an impartial and objective perspective on the industry, which is invaluable for businesses seeking a deeper comprehension of the market. Time and Cost Efficiency: Conducting comprehensive market research can be both time-consuming and costly. Purchasing a market research report saves businesses time and money by granting access to thorough and detailed market analyses. Risk Mitigation: Market research reports aid businesses in managing risks associated with market entry, product development, and expansion. By furnishing an intricate analysis of the market and its trends, these reports enable businesses to make informed decisions that minimize risks while maximizing returns.

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR392