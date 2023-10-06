Hard Seltzer Market Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights and Size estimation by 2031

Global Hard Seltzer Market to Witness a CAGR of over 22% until 2028

The global hard seltzer market is growing at a high CAGR on account of the rising health consciousness among consumers and increasing number of launches of new flavors and easy availability of hard seltzer

Report Ocean, revealed that the global hard seltzer market was worth USD 9 billion in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.40%, reaching revenues of around USD 37.1 billion by the end of 2028. The market is flourishing at a high rate owing to the increasing health consciousness among consumers and their willingness to decrease their alcohol consumption, due to which the hard seltzer is emerging as an effective option. Furthermore, increasing launches of new flavors and easy availability of hard seltzer in convenience stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets are also emerging as major driving factors for the growth of the market.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR377

Rising Launches of New Products is Driving Global Hard Seltzer Market

With rising demand for hard seltzer among consumers, the market players are also launching new products with different flavors to attract consumers. For instance, Vizzy recently announced the launch of its first canned mimosa, the Mimosa Hard Seltzer with 5% ABV. They are also significantly investing in research and development activities to test new products. Modelo Especial, for instance, recently announced the launch of new test products. Such launches are anticipated to present lucrative growth opportunities to the global hard seltzer market.

Global Hard Seltzer Market – By Alcohol by Volume Content

Based on alcohol by volume content, the global hard seltzer market is segmented into 1.0% to 4.9%, 5.0% to 6.9%, and others. The 5.0% to 6.9% segment holds the largest share in the global hard seltzer market. The demand for low-content alcohol is gaining huge popularity among consumers. Due to this, several alcohol brands are launching hard seltzer in this ABV range to tap into the growing market opportunities. The availability of a wide range of products is anticipated to drive the growth of this segment in the forecast period.

Global Hard Seltzer Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the global hard seltzer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global hard seltzer market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The global hard seltzer brands are increasingly launching products in this region to expand their consumer base and establish themselves as leading brands in new brands. Furthermore, rising disposable income and changing consumption patterns with the influence of the west are also influencing the growth of the hard seltzer market in this region.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR377

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Hard Seltzer Market

The global hard seltzer market registered a negative impact post the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The lockdown imposed by several countries to mitigate the virus spread directly influenced the peoples mobility. Furthermore, several stores were out of stock for hard seltzer due to hindrance in the distribution channels and panic buying of several products from convenience stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets. The demand for hard seltzer also registered a sharp decline from the on-trade channels since the bars, hotels and other channels were closed due to lockdown restrictions.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By ABV Content

9%

9%

7% and Above

By Packaging Material

Cans

Glass

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

By Flavour

Cherry

Grapefruit

Mango

Lime

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR377

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the global hard seltzer market are Briggs Hard Seltzer, Henry’s Hard Sparkling Water, Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer, Truly Hard Seltzer, White Claw Hard Seltzer, Nauti Hard Seltzer, Willie’s Superbrew, Smirnoff Seltzer Red, White and Berry, High Noon Hard Seltzer, JuneShine Hard Kombucha Acai Berry, Mkku Passionfruit, Two Robbers Hard Seltzer, Amass Hard Seltzer, and other prominent players.

The global hard seltzer market is highly fragmented with the presence of several alcohol companies. The companies constantly launch new products with new flavors and significantly focus on improving their distribution channel to boost their sales. They also focus on attractive packaging to garner consumers attention. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Key Questions Addressed in this Report:

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics? Who are the prominent market players, and what market share do they hold? What does the competitive landscape look like within the market? What are the primary drivers and constraints influencing the market? Where are the growth prospects within the market? What are the regional and local market conditions, as well as consumer behavior? What are the market size and growth projections for various regions and countries? How do government regulations and policies impact the market?

Reasons to Make a Purchase:

Informed Decision-Making: Market research reports offer valuable insights into industry trends, customer behaviors, and competitor analyses. This information empowers businesses to make informed decisions regarding product development, pricing strategies, and marketing approaches. Competitive Edge: By identifying market gaps and opportunities, market research reports provide a competitive edge, allowing businesses to distinguish themselves from competitors and capture a larger market share. Industry Expertise: These reports are crafted by industry experts who possess an in-depth understanding of the market and its intricacies. They offer an impartial and objective perspective on the industry, which is invaluable for businesses seeking a deeper comprehension of the market. Time and Cost Efficiency: Conducting comprehensive market research can be both time-consuming and costly. Purchasing a market research report saves businesses time and money by granting access to thorough and detailed market analyses. Risk Mitigation: Market research reports aid businesses in managing risks associated with market entry, product development, and expansion. By furnishing an intricate analysis of the market and its trends, these reports enable businesses to make informed decisions that minimize risks while maximizing returns.

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR377