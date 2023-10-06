Alexa
Taiwan Futures Exchange to launch Philadelphia Semiconductor Index Futures

Index futures will provide range of domestic, international semiconductor futures products

By Sam Howard, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/06 13:30
A K-line displayed in Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) is set to launch the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index Futures in mid-December.

The launch will make TAIFEX the only exchange outside of the U.S. to list futures on the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index. The relevant product planning and rule amendments have already been approved by Taiwan’s regulatory authorities.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index covers companies along the entire semiconductor industry supply chain. The index includes leading global semiconductor companies listed in the U.S. such as Nvidia, AMD, Micron, ASML, and Intel.

The index is considered a barometer of the semiconductor industry's health. Its performance significantly impacts the Taiwan stock market.

The TAIFEX Philadelphia Semiconductor Index futures are denominated in New Taiwan Dollars, eliminating currency exchange risk. The contract multiplier is NT$80 (US$2.48) per index point.

Semiconductors are critical in various industries, including smartphones, computers, automobiles, defense, and space. With the growth of the digital economy in recent years semiconductors have become a strategic resource.

The post-pandemic era has seen significant changes in the technology sector. Major developments include the rise of AI, the integration of quantum computing into everyday life, heterogeneous integration, and an increased focus on climate change.

Advanced semiconductor technology can help address the challenges presented by these changes. The combination of AI and semiconductors can assist humans in problem-solving, improve efficiency, and advance quantum computing.

TAIFEX Philadelphia Semiconductor Index Futures will provide a range of domestic and international semiconductor futures products. The launch will also assist traders in gaining insights into technological changes and trends, enabling them to grasp key factors in future competition.
