Nauru president coming to Taiwan for National Day celebration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nauru President Russ Joseph Kun is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan on Sunday (Oct. 8) to attend the National Day celebration on Tuesday (Oct. 10).

His visit demonstrates the Pacific Island nation’s “strong support for Taiwan,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a press release. Nauru is one of 12 allies that have diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Kun is leading a 17-member delegation including Minister of Education Richard-Hyde Menke, Deputy Minister for Land Management Jason Bingham Agir, Deputy Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Trade Dominic Joselito Tabuna, lawmakers Shadlog Armait Bernicke and Charmaine Eraidinomo Scotty, and other officials.

Over the course of his five-day visit, Kun will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). He will also participate in National Day activities, deliver a speech at the Yushan Forum, and attend a banquet hosted by Tsai and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) to exchange views on bilateral cooperation and other issues.

Nauru and Taiwan share a strong and friendly relationship, MOFA said. It said the Nauruan government has consistently advocated for Taiwan's participation in the U.N. and other international organizations.

The ministry added that the two countries have collaborated “closely and effectively” in infrastructure development, public health and healthcare, climate change, clean energy, information and communication technology, agriculture and fisheries, education, and maritime patrols.

This is Kun’s second visit to Taiwan since he was elected president in September 2022. He made his first trip in November to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Last month, Nauru was one of 11 diplomatic allies that supported Taiwan’s inclusion in the U.N. system during the 78th U.N. General Assembly.