Halloween arrives at Taipei’s MRT Zhongshan Station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Halloween is here and members of the public are invited to chill and taste special “dark” treats at the outdoor fair held near the MRT Zhongshan Station in Taipei.

At 5 p.m. every Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday between Oct. 6-29, the Zhongshan Linear Park and Jazz Square around the MRT Zhongshan and Shuanglian stations will host 50 stalls offering a wild array of Halloween-style snacks and merchandise, per Taipei Metro.

The marketplace is themed “Nancy’s Halloween,” a homophone of the Chinese term “南西,” which is the name of the commercial district centered around MRT Zhongshan Station.

Limited-time offers of culinary delights include Mexican and Korean-flavored tacos, egg cakes, and cocktails. Collaborating stores in the area will also launch Halloween specialties. Check out what’s on offer at the event website.

The foods and merchandise at the outdoor fair can be purchased via 16 e-payment methods including EasyCard, LINE pay, and credit cards. No cash is accepted, the organizers said.

The event will feature music gigs at the Jazz Square from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. In the line-up are street artists and budding singers including Diyang Wu (吳鎮安), Ben (斑恩), Xiang Chen (陳相合), and WiZY (耀謙).

More information can be found on the websites of Nancy’s Halloween and the Facebook page of Funtasty有趣市集.



Nancy's Halloween event at MRT Zhongshan Station. (Taipei Metro photos)