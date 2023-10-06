China sends 3 military aircraft, 1 ship around Taiwan despite typhoon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked three Chinese military aircraft and one naval vessel around the country between 6 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 5) and 6 a.m. Friday (Oct. 6) as Typhoon Koinu's storm circle enveloped much of the country on Thursday.

The defense ministry said three People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and one People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessel were detected. The MND said the illustration of the flight paths was not provided as there was no trace of PLAAF aircraft crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entering the southwestern sector of Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The MND said it monitored the situation with its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance system. In response, it scrambled combat patrol aircraft, dispatched naval vessels, and deployed land-based air defense missile systems.

Since September 2020, Beijing has increasingly employed the use of "gray zone tactics" in the form of deployments of military aircraft and naval vessels over the median line and inside Taiwan's ADIZ.

According to CSIS, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."