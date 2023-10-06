Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US official warns Chinese blockade of Taiwan would be costly

Assistant Secretary Ely Ratner says isolating Taiwan will lead to global economic collapse

  139
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/06 10:26
U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner. 

U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A blockade of Taiwan would be extremely costly for Beijing, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner said at a Center for Strategic and International Studies conference on Thursday (Oct. 5).

“The cost for Beijing looks very high and the risk looks very, very high,” Ratner said. The global economy would begin to collapse the instant its blockade begins, he said.

“There will be no one immune from the economic pain that the PRC (People’s Republic of China) would place on the world through doing that,” the assistant secretary said.

China considers a blockade as an alternative to force Taiwan to capitulate without deploying its military. The People's Liberation Army has ramped up incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, possibly in order to prepare for a potential all-out siege.

Ratner said there would be a concerted response from the world once the effects of the blockade spread. “The global community is going to rally around and against the PRC's actions because of what it is doing to the global economy, and Beijing will be inviting exactly the kind of counterbalancing diplomatic coalition that it is trying to avoid on this issue,” he said.

Ratner said that Beijing would have to decide whether to start attacking commercial vessels to sustain a blockade. Last month, the assistant secretary told the U.S. House Armed Services Committee that a blockade would give Taiwan's allies time to send supplies.
blockade
Chinese attack
Ely Ratner
Taiwan defense
Chinese blockade
siege

RELATED ARTICLES

US lawmaker reaffirms support for Taiwan's defense
US lawmaker reaffirms support for Taiwan's defense
2023/10/05 16:31
China's economy will collapse if it invades Taiwan: UK foreign secretary
China's economy will collapse if it invades Taiwan: UK foreign secretary
2023/10/03 15:47
US senator says halting Ukraine aid would be 'death sentence for Taiwan'
US senator says halting Ukraine aid would be 'death sentence for Taiwan'
2023/10/03 13:07
Deputy defense minister hopes for more US assistance to boost Taiwan's self-defense
Deputy defense minister hopes for more US assistance to boost Taiwan's self-defense
2023/10/03 09:54
DPP official lands in US for US-Taiwan defense conference
DPP official lands in US for US-Taiwan defense conference
2023/09/30 16:24