Taipei mayor second high-profile politican to skip National Day event

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) has become the second high profile politician to publicly say he will not attend this year’s National Day celebrations at the Presidential Office, after former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) made the call on Monday (Oct. 2).

Chiang said on Thursday that he plans to attend a separate event in Taipei on the day of the celebration, per CNA. He said the events he will attend will focus on the "Republic of China" and were planned long in advance.

Fellow Kuomintang (KMT) lawmaker Wang chih-ping (汪志冰) pressed Chiang on whether his decision was related to Ma, who said he will not attend the event because the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration continues to use “Taiwan” in English communications instead of “the Republic of China.” Chiang did not give a clear answer.

Wang continued, asking: “Is the central government organizing a ‘National Day of Taiwan?’" To which Chiang replied: “I at least saw ‘National Day’ written in English.”

After repeated questions about his position on the matter, Chiang said that his actions speak for themselves. He referenced the national flag badge pinned to his lapel, and said that he had explained everything.



Airforce fighters rehearse for National Day celebrations on Friday morning. (CNA photo)