Taipei mayor gifted fishing rod and bicycle

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Councilor Lin Yen-feng (林延鳳) presented Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) of the Kuomintang (KMT) with a fishing rod and cardboard bicycle during a municipal meeting.

Before Chiang delivered a policy report at the Taipei City Council on Thursday (Oct. 5), several council members gave speeches, reported UDN. Lin said Chiang’s team had been in office for nearly a year, yet public satisfaction with their policies remained low.

She presented Chiang with a fishing rod and a cardboard bicycle attached to it, as a way to ridicule him for his alleged failure to manage Taipei’s YouBike service. Lin’s prop represented the Mandarin phrase “diao che wei” (吊車尾) which means to perform badly and finish last.

In Mandarin “diao” sounds like the character for fishing, and “che wei" sounds like the word for a parking spot. She told Chiang that she hoped he would not repeat the mistakes of former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who is the chair of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP).

Chiang did not respond to Lin’s stunt and remained focused on reading the documents throughout the session. Lin then accused him of showing "no respect for councilors."

Lin said Chiang’s YouBike policy was an example of Chiang's policy failings. She said the problem of not finding available bikes is serious.

She said although the Department of Transportation said bike usage dropped between March and July, there was a significant gap between the statistics and the actual experience of citizens. Chiang proposed reinstating an old policy, where the first 30 minutes of bike rental is free.

She said in some non-central areas of her constituency, there were too few bikes, and people struggled to find one. She added that if this issue is not resolved, reinstating the 30-minute free ride policy next year would be a disaster.

Lin also criticized a presentation that Chiang gave on the YouBike program in South Korea last month and questioned, “Can Chiang not read a map?” Chiang’s presentation included a plan to set up YouBike stations in hard-to-access regions such as Yangmingshan, Maokong, and the mountainous regions of Nangang.

She suggested that Chiang's team come up with solutions to address the various complaints from citizens.