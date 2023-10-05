Alexa
Taiwan food chains plan expansion into South Korea

Chains to rely on familiarity that South Korean visitors have with Taiwan brands

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/05 17:40
Croissant baker Hazukido is one of several food brands from Taiwan looking for a market in South Korea.  

Croissant baker Hazukido is one of several food brands from Taiwan looking for a market in South Korea.   (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has taken 10 Taiwan chain stores to participate in an expo in South Korea, reports said Thursday (Oct. 5).

The Oct. 5-7 International Franchise Show (IFS) in Seoul attracted more than 100 exhibitors to exchange views and business plans, per CNA. The Taiwan pavilion featured well-known brands such as Meet Fresh desserts, Mr. Sun bubble tea, Formosa Chang restaurants, Hazukido croissants, and Nuttea Nut Mylk Tea.

In September, more than 430,000 South Koreans traveled to Taiwan, with their attention often focused on local cuisine and sweets. The presence of the companies from Taiwan at the Seoul fair would take the food products loved by South Korean tourists straight to their home country, officials said.

A representative for Hazukido said that during the opening day of IFS, several coffee shops, convenience store chains, and food trading companies had inquired about working together. In Taiwan, the chain sold 1 million of its freshly baked croissants per month.

The presence of South Korean visitors in Taiwan and their interest in local food products is the main motivation for many Taiwan chains to try their luck in the South Korean market, officials said.
