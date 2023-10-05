Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake rocked northeast Taiwan at 4:53 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 5), according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was 59.4 kilometers east of Hualien County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 10 km, based on CWA data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 2 in Yilan County. An intensity level of 1 was reported in Hualien County, New Taipei City, Taitung County, and Nantou County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.