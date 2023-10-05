US lawmaker reaffirms support for Taiwan's defense

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. must support Taiwan to ensure its self-defense, House Committee on Foreign Affairs Chair Michael McCaul said on Wednesday (Oct. 4) at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office’s National Day celebration.

Speaking at the Twin Oaks Estate, McCaul said he is committed to making sure Taiwan gets the arms and training it needs to counter China's increasingly provocative military actions, CNA reported. Protecting Taiwan's democracy is crucial to U.S. national security and economic interests, he said.

When asked by the media if the removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the recent government shutdown crisis might affect security assistance to Taiwan, McCaul said it would not. He said these developments have nothing to do with American support for Taiwan.

U.S. military financing for Taiwan is robust, McCaul said. He added that he is working with the Senate on trade and double taxation issues while ensuring that everything necessary to help Taiwan defend itself against Chinese aggression is provided.

The committee chair exclaimed, "I love Taiwan" multiple times in both Chinese and English in his address.

Taiwan Representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) said congressional support for Taiwan is bipartisan and very strong. Previous House speakers have also been very supportive of Taiwan, Hsiao said.

She pledged to continue working with Congress to bolster cooperation. Congressional backing for Taiwan will not be affected by internal political developments and other distractions, she said.

McCaul visited Taiwan in early April as part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region. He met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and pledged to speed up arms deliveries to Taiwan. “We will deliver those weapons,” he said.

He also held discussions concerning U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, and other significant issues of mutual interest with high-level Taiwan officials.

There is currently a backlog of arms shipments worth US$19 billion (NT$613.56 billion) to Taiwan.