Metal Stamping Market Size, Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Leading Players and Business Outlook 2023-2031

The “Metal Stamping Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global metal stamping market size was US$ 195.1 billion in 2021. The global metal stamping market is forecast to grow to US$ 251.2 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Metal stamping is the process of transforming flat metal sheets into specific shapes. The process encompasses various metal forming techniques, such as coining, blanking, bending, deep drawing, flanging, and embossing.

Factors Influencing the Market

The wide applications of metal stamping in automotive, industrial machinery, aerospace and aviation, telecommunications, electricals, medical industry, and consumer electronics are forecast to drive the market forward.

The growing number of partnerships and joint ventures are forecast to contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, American Axle and Manufacturing and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co. Ltd. signed a joint venture, “Liuzhou AAM Automotive Driveline System Co. Ltd.”, in China in April 2018 with the aim to manufacture axles and drive heads.

The growth of the metal stamping market is also attributed to the rising number of partnerships and launches. For instance, Weiss-Aug Co. Inc. began operations in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, in April 2018 in order to increase metal stamping capabilities. Moreover, Gestamp funded around US$ 38.67 million in February 2017 for the construction of a stamping plant in Pune, India.

The metal stamping market is forecast to gain traction, owing to the growing popularity of next-generation metal stamping. The next-generation metal stamping declines the time of operation and eliminates the high cost of processing. Moreover, this technology is considered efficient for managing work and attracting investors. For instance, Toyotetsu Canada (automotive part manufacturer) won around US$ 1.2 million in November 2017 in Ontario government grants through the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund (SWODF). Thus, such breakthrough technologies are forecast to boost the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has highly declined the growth potential of the metal stamping industry. The subsequent temporary lockdown measures in various countries hampered the manufacturing activities in the end-use industries. As a result, the demand for metal stamping fell drastically. In addition, the shortage of raw materials and supply chain disruptions highly impacted the global metal stamping market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific metal stamping market is forecast to hold the highest market share, owing to the growing demand for automobiles and increasing defense expenditure. In addition, the growth of developing countries like China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh and high disposable income will surge the demand for consumer electronics. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the market.

Growing industrialization and favorable policies towards boosting infrastructure development will escalate the growth of the global metal stamping market.

Competitors in the Market

Acro Metal Stamping

Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company

D&H Industries, Inc.

Kenmode, Inc.

Klesk Metal Stamping Co

Clow Stamping Company

Goshen Stamping Company

Tempco Manufacturing Company, Inc

Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd.

CAPARO

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd

AAPICO Hitech Public Company Limited

Gestamp

Ford Motor Company

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Metal Stamping industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Metal Stamping industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Metal Stamping output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Metal Stamping output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Metal Stamping market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Metal Stamping market.

Market Segmentation

By Process

Blanking

Embossing

Bending

Coining

Deep Drawing

Flanging

Others

By Material

Steel

Aluminum

Copper

Others

By Press Type

Mechanical Press

Hydraulic Press

Servo Press

By Application

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Aviation

Electricals and Other Electronics

Telecommunications

Medical Industry

Defense

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

