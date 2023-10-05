Predictive Maintenance Market Size, Analysis By Growth Rate, Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2023-2031

The “Predictive Maintenance Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global predictive maintenance market size was US$ 5,913.1 million in 2021. The global predictive maintenance market is forecast to grow to US$ 41,965.5 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Predictive Maintenance corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Predictive Maintenance industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

Predictive maintenance offers various benefits, such as reduction in downtime, extended equipment life, improvement in plant safety, a decline in maintenance costs, and better yield rate. Such benefits are forecast to fuel the growth of the predictive maintenance market during the forecast period.

The growing need to gain insights from the adoption of new technologies will further contribute to the growth of the global predictive maintenance market.

The growing demand to improve the uptime of equipment will drive the market forward. Companies are witnessing high demand to reduce unexpected downtime by identifying problems prior to any damage. Thus, it will contribute to market growth.

The growing number of launches and partnerships are forecast to benefit the market during the study period. For instance, OPEX Group entered into an agreement with Dana Petroleum in February 2021. With this partnership, the companies aim to merge their expertise in data science, software development, and oil and gas. It will also help their customers make more profitable use of their data. In addition to that, Fiix Inc. launched Fiix foresight in 2020. It is an advance AI to work with their work order insight solution.

Lack of a skilled workforce may limit the growth of the global predictive maintenance market.

The emergence of ‘Industry 4.0’ in the manufacturing landscape will surge the adoption of IIoT in order to achieve better insights into their operations. Thus, it will benefit the global predictive maintenance market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the global predictive maintenance market, mainly during the initial phase of the pandemic. Moreover, manufacturing units were forced to curb the operations to save the workforce from the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific predictive maintenance market is forecast to witness rapid growth, mainly due to the contribution of emerging economies like China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. The growth of the region is attributed to the growing focus on trying innovative solutions for achieving optimized output. Furthermore, support from governments and other institutions will benefit the market. For instance, the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) of Hong Kong executed predictive maintenance solutions together with IoT-based technologies in several departments of government. Thus, it will contribute to the predictive maintenance market growth.

Competitors in the Market

IBM Corporations

Microsoft, SAP SE

General Electric, Schneider Electric

Hitachi, PTC

Software AG, SAS

Engineering Consultants Group, Inc.

Expert Microsystems, Inc.

SparkCognition

C3 IoT

Uptake Technologies Inc.

Fiix Inc.

Operational Excellence (Opex) Group Ltd

TIBCO Software Inc.

Sigma Industrial Precision

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Predictive Maintenance industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Predictive Maintenance industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Predictive Maintenance output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Predictive Maintenance output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Predictive Maintenance market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Predictive Maintenance market.

Market Segmentation

The global predictive maintenance market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment, Technique, Stakeholder, Industry, and Region.

By Component Outlook

Solution

Service

By Deployment Outlook

Cloud

On-premise

By Technique Outlook

Vibration Monitoring

Electrical Testing

Oil Analysis

Ultrasonic Leak Detectors

Shock Pulse

Infrared

Others

By Stakeholder Outlook

MRO

OEM/ODM

Technology Integrators

By Industry Outlook

Manufacturing

Energy & utilities

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation & Logistics

Government

Healthcare

Other

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

