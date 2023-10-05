Smart Card Market Size, Analysis By Growth Rate, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2023-2031

The “Smart Card Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global smart card market size was US$ 9.1 billion in 2021. The global smart card market is forecast to grow to US$ 15.8 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A smart card is integrated with embedded memory or a microcontroller incorporated in a contact pad. It links to a reader through short-range wireless connectivity.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Smart Card corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Smart Card industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global smart card market is forecast to gain traction, owing to the growing digitalization and surge in cashless transactions. In addition, the growing demand for smart cards from the healthcare sector will benefit the market during the study period.

The high set-up costs may restrict the growth of the global smart card market during the study period. On the contrary, the introduction of a new model of information security will offer ample growth opportunities for the market.

Smart cards can manage cryptographic keys, which allow secure & efficient transactions. Such benefits are forecast to propel the smart card market forward.

The new forms of smart cards, such as soft-tokens, UPI, or QR cards, will contribute to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing deployment of e-passports will serve as a major advantage for the market growth.

The growing number of collaborations between industry players will benefit the market. For instance, CPI Card Group partnered with Oxygen, a digital banking platform, in 2020. Furthermore, IDEMIA inked a pact with Cembra and IKEA Switzerland in 2021. with this partnership, the companies aim to supply entirely eco-friendly credit cards entirely made from recycled plastic (rPVC).

Various banks have started offering chip-enabled smart cards in order to maintain the safety and convenience of the consumer. Thus, it will escalate the growth of the global smart card market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific smart card market is forecast to grow at the fastest growth rate, owing to the contribution of emerging economies like India and China. China is among the prominent pioneers in introducing contactless payments, which will further surge the deployment of digital cards. In November 2019, Alipay, one of China’s leading payment platforms, offered its services to around 1.2 billion customers. In addition, the development of a robust financial system and growing digitization driven by government bodies will contribute to the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global smart card industry witnessed huge growth potential due to the wake of the pandemic. During the pandemic, the demand for digital transactions surged significantly. In addition, people preferred cashless deliveries in order to save themselves from the spread of the virus. Thus, all of these factors have significantly contributed to the smart card market growth.

Competitors in the Market

Thales

NXP Semiconductors NV

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

IDEMIA

CPI Card Group Inc.

Identiv, Inc.

Watchdata Technologies

CardLogix Corporation

Alioth LLC

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Smart Card industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Smart Card industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Smart Card output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Smart Card output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Smart Card market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Smart Card market.

Market Segmentation

The global smart card market growth segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Contact

Contactless

Dual Interface

By End User Outlook

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Government

Transportation

BFSI

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

