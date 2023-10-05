Photovoltaic Market Size, Analysis By Growth Rate, Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2023-2031

The “Photovoltaic Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global photovoltaic market size was US$ 29,329.6 million in 2021. The global photovoltaic market is forecast to grow to US$ 151,059 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Photovoltaic energy is produced through the sun’s radiation. The energy is transformed into electricity which is transferred into the electricity network.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Photovoltaic corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Photovoltaic industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

The wide applications of photovoltaic energy technology in rooftop solar installations to supply energy at a low cost will fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, photovoltaic energy finds its wide applications in commercial use. The technology is used in solar lamps, parking meters, trash compactors, temporary traffic signs, emergency telephones, charging stations, and remote guard posts & signals. Thus, all of these applications will escalate the growth of the photovoltaic market during the study period.

Favorable policies by government bodies will benefit the global photovoltaic market. The U.S. government has introduced favorable laws like net metering and community solar, which aim to promote the use of photovoltaic technology.

Rising awareness among consumers related to the benefits of green energy will contribute to the growth of the market.

Growing industrialization and rising energy needs will benefit the global photovoltaic market throughout the forecast period.

The increasing number of partnerships and projects related to photovoltaic energy technology will escalate the market growth. For instance, Trina Solar Science & Technology Co. Ltd. inked a partnership agreement with Guangzhou Great Power Energy & Technology Co. Ltd. in April 2019. In addition, Sharp presented its 8K products at CEATEC Japan in 2018.

On the contrary, the high cost of installation may limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific photovoltaic energy is forecast to grow at the fastest growth rate. It is owing to the growth of the telecommunication and aerospace & defense industry. Furthermore, favorable policies by government bodies will escalate the growth of the regional market during the study period. For instance, the Government of India unveiled the Rooftop Subsidy program and Golden Sun Demonstration (GSD) program. Moreover, the Indian government aims to deploy 100 GW installed solar electricity capacity by 2022 under its Solar Mission.

China holds the largest market share and is forecast to grow at the same pace. According to a study by China Photovoltaic Industry Association, China’s photovoltaic (PV) energy capacity rose by 34% in 2018.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global photovoltaic market witnessed innumerable challenges due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic forced industry players to cancel or postpone the research activities, which caused significant delays. In addition, the demand for photovoltaic energy-based technology decreased drastically. Thus, the pandemic negatively impacted the global photovoltaic market.

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Photovoltaic industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Photovoltaic industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Photovoltaic output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Photovoltaic output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Photovoltaic market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Photovoltaic market.

Market Segmentation

The global photovoltaic market segmentation focuses on Technology, systems, Application, and Region.

By Technology Outlook

Thin Film

Cadmium Telluride

Copper Indium Gallium Diselenide

Amorphous Thin-film Silicon

Mono-Si

Multi-Si

By System Outlook

High Concentrated PV (HCPV)

Low Concentrated PV (LCPV)

By Application Outlook

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

