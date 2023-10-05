Smart Food and Beverage Label Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Future Demand And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2023-2031

The “Smart Food and Beverage Label Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global smart food and beverage label market was valued at US$ 11.1 billion in 2021. The global smart food and beverage label market is forecast to grow to US$ 35.79 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Smart Food and Beverage Label corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Smart Food and Beverage Label industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

Smart packaging is gaining rapid traction, owing to the growing consumer demand for innovations and healthy food. Furthermore, the rising demand for packaging that ensures product quality will contribute to the growth of the global smart food and beverage label market.

Radio-frequency identification (RFID) and smart labels are easy to incorporate and offer various benefits, such as deterring fraud and locating items. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global smart food and beverage label market during the forecast period.

Growing initiatives from government organizations will escalate the growth of the global smart food and beverage label market. The Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) requires CPGs to offer essential information related to the manufacturer and distributor of a product. Such mandates will benefit the smart food and beverage label market during the forecast period.

Smart labels are also used to check the temperature and consistency of the products. Moreover, it also ensures the protection of customers. Furthermore, this technology helps avoid recalls and mitigate the chances of contamination. All of these factors will escalate the growth of the global smart food and beverage label market.

Rising employment rate and urbanization will boost the growth of the smart food and beverage label market. The growing number of expansion strategies by market players will offer ample growth opportunities for the market. For instance, Label Insight extended its operations in the Canadian market in 2020 with the aim to offer Smart Label.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global smart food and beverage industry witnessed significant growth due to the changing purchasing capacity of consumers. In addition, the demand for frozen food surged significantly. It also increased the demand for healthy food and maintain nutritional quality. As a result, it fueled the growth of the global smart food and beverage label market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific smart food and beverage label market is forecast to grow at the fastest growth rate. The region holds one of the world’s largest dairy markets. In addition, the rising demand for packaged food and beverages will contribute to the growth of the smart food and beverage label market in the coming years. Additionally, growing urbanization and per capita income will benefit the market during the study period. Increasing demands from the population to maintain the hygiene standards will offer ample growth opportunities for the smart food and beverage label market.

Competitors in the Market

Thin Film Electronics ASA

Qliktag Software Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

Sato Holdings Corporation

Alien Technology, LLC.

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Smart Food and Beverage Label industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Smart Food and Beverage Label industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Smart Food and Beverage Label output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Smart Food and Beverage Label output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Smart Food and Beverage Label market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Smart Food and Beverage Label market.

Market Segmentation

The global smart food and beverage label market segmentation focuses on Application, Product, and Region.

By Application Outlook

Food

Beverage

By Product Outlook

RFID

NFC

Temperature Sensing Labels

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

