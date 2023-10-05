Smart Highway Market Size is Booming in Upcoming Years Due To Global Demand and Business Opportunities 2031

The “Smart Highway Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.
The global smart highway market size was US$ 33,921.9 million in 2021. The global smart highway market is forecast to grow to US$ 120,090.8 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.
Large Smart Highway corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Smart Highway industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.
Factors Influencing the Market
Smart highways are roads that have sensors and IoT technology installed to make driving safer. The growing initiatives by government bodies to establish smart public infrastructure will contribute to the growth of the market. Smart highways are especially effective in dangerous and hilly areas since they provide warnings about impending traffic and different types of landslides, making driving safer. Smart roads also create energy, which is used to charge electric lights along the side of the road and to power moving electric automobiles. Thus, it will benefit the global smart highways market.
The market’s growth is fueled by a growing number of vehicles on the road and an increase in traffic-related injuries. Furthermore, the increasing international trade among emerging countries around the world will contribute to market growth.
However, the market’s growth is hampered by expensive maintenance expenses. On the contrary, the growing popularity of smart vehicles and the expansion of modern technologies in the transportation sector are likely to give profitable chances for the global market to develop.
Furthermore, smart roads are made up of a variety of computing technologies, such as sensors and smart monitoring systems, all of which are linked together in a monitoring unit. Furthermore, there is a global demand for better and more ecological roadways.
In addition, various government initiatives to curb pollution will force the market players to introduce innovative solutions.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the governments to focus on healthcare instead of other sectors. As a result, the demand to establish enhanced infrastructure reduced drastically, which hampered the growth of the market. In addition, lockdowns in various countries reduced road traffic drastically. Thus, the pandemic restricted the growth of the global smart highway market.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific smart highway market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, owing to the growing number of technological advancements and increasing urban needs. Furthermore, growing support from government bodies, mainly in India and China, will benefit the smart highway market. For instance, China started a national innovative city development program in 2012, which aims to promote the use of the latest technologies, such as artificial intelligence and IoT. Such initiatives are forecast to boost the growth of the smart highway market.
Competitors in the Market
- ABB Ltd, ALE International
- AT&T Inc.
- Cisco System Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- LG CSN
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG.
- Other Prominent Players
Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Smart Highway industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Smart Highway industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Smart Highway output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.
Global Smart Highway output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Smart Highway market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Smart Highway market.
Market Segmentation
The global smart highway market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment, Technology, and Region.
By Component Outlook
- Hardware
- Software
- Service
By Deployment Model Outlook
- On-Premise
- Cloud
By Technology Outlook
- Intelligent Transportation Management System
- Intelligent Management System
- Communication System
- Monitoring System
- Others
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Table of Content
Chapter 1: Global Smart Highway Industry Overview
Chapter 3: Market Dynamics
Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles
Chapter 5: Global Smart Highway market Competition, by Players
Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions
Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application
Chapter 8: Global Smart Highway Industry Segment by Type
Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders
Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors
Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 13: Global Smart Highway market Size Forecast (2023-2031).
Key questions answered in the Market are:
What is the consumer buying behaviors and preferences in the market?
What are the key success factors and critical considerations for market entry or expansion?
What are the potential risks and challenges for market participants?
What are the investment opportunities and potential returns in the market?
What are the market segmentation strategies and target market identification?
What are the marketing and advertising strategies employed by successful market players?
What are the market entry barriers and competitive intensity?
What are the market forecasts and projections for the future?
What are the recommended strategies for market participants to achieve success?
