Smart Meter Market to 2031 with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis

The “Smart Meter Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global smart meter market size was US$ 18.1 billion in 2021. The global smart meter market is forecast to grow to US$ 28.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol290

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Smart Meter corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Smart Meter industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing number of projects related to smart cities are forecast to drive the growth of the global smart meter market. In addition, increasing investments in smart meter projects will escalate the market growth during the study period.

Growing urbanization and the development of communication networks will contribute to market growth.

The increasing number of launches and strategic partnerships will offer ample growth opportunities for the smart meter market. For instance, Landis+Gyr introduced Revelo electric meters with advanced grid sensing technology in January 2020. Furthermore, Itron also unveiled a 4G LTE smart meter solution that provides low latency, broad territory coverage, and network longevity benefits.

Favorable government policies and incentives pertaining to the development of smart meters will contribute to the growth of the market. On the contrary, difficulties in the installation may limit the growth of the market.

The growing number of investments from the private and government bodies and laws, such as the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA), will contribute to the smart meter market growth.

Get a Free Sample PDF copy of the report @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol290

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global smart meter market was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the wake of the pandemic, various firms were forced to restructure their strategies to survive in the market. COVID-19 affected various economies, which ultimately affected production and consumption of smart meters. Moreover, government focus on the development of smart cities declined and shifted to the healthcare segment. As a result, the global smart meter market witnessed significant disruptions due to the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the smart meters market in terms of revenue. It is owing to the increasing focus on lowering carbon emissions from utility operations. In addition, favorable government policies and significant initiatives towards smart cities will contribute to market growth. Moreover, Asia Pacific is forecast to register a significant growth rate due to favorable initiatives by government bodies.

Competitors in the Market

Schneider Electric SA

Landis+Gyr Limited

Itron Incorporated

Siemens AG

Wasion Group Limited

Badger Meter Incorporated

Sensus (Xylem)

Honeywell International Incorporated

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Kamstrup

Elster Group GmbH

ICSA India Limited

General Electric Company

Neptune Technology Group Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Smart Meter industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Smart Meter industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Smart Meter output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ) @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol290

Global Smart Meter output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Smart Meter market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Smart Meter market.

Market Segmentation

The global smart meters market segmentation focuses on Meter, Communication, Component, Technology, End-Use, and Region.

Based on Meter Type

Electric Meter

Gas Meter

Water Meter

Based on Communication Type

RF (Radio Frequency)

PLC (Power Line Carrier)

Cellular

Based on Component

Hardware

Software

Service Managed Service Professional Service



Based on Technology

AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure)

AMR (Auto Meter Reading)

Based on End-Use Industry

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Get The Insights You Need By Customizing Your Report To Fit Your Unique Needs And Goals:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol290

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Smart Meter Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Smart Meter market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Smart Meter Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Smart Meter market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

Key questions answered in the Market are:

What is the consumer buying behaviors and preferences in the market?

What are the key success factors and critical considerations for market entry or expansion?

What are the potential risks and challenges for market participants?

What are the investment opportunities and potential returns in the market?

What are the market segmentation strategies and target market identification?

What are the marketing and advertising strategies employed by successful market players?

What are the market entry barriers and competitive intensity?

What are the market forecasts and projections for the future?

What are the recommended strategies for market participants to achieve success?

Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol290

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today’s competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

Contact Information:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, United States

Telephone: +1 888 212 3539 (US – Toll-Free)

For more information and to explore their offerings, visit their website at:https://www.reportocean.com/