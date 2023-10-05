India Deep Freezer Market Unlocking Potential In Uncharted Market Horizons 2023 to 2031 | AB Electrolux, Birla Aircon, Haier Group

The latest research from Astute Analytica, titled “Global India Deep Freezer Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031,” provides a detailed analysis of the market for India Deep Freezer Market globally, evaluating the industry based on its segments, such as services, and main geographical areas. India Deep Freezer Market was valued at US$ 474.82 million in 2022 and is projected to surpass the market size of US$ 3,234.23 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period 2023–2031.

The research explores the effects of the most recent market trends on the total market. Along with analyzing the market using the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models, it also evaluates the market dynamics, covering the important demand and price indicators.

The report includes examples of business intelligence tools, including tables, bar and pie charts, market data and statistics, sales and revenue by region, forecasts of the size of the global market, analyses of manufacturing costs, the industrial supply chain, and market definition.

We offer a comprehensive report with more than 100 tables, charts, and figures, as well as a complete TOC.

Key Analytical Areas

India’s urban landscape is currently undergoing rapid transformation, with its population projected to reach a staggering 600 million by 2030. This significant surge in urban population not only reflects the nation’s demographic shift but also signals a potential surge in the demand for modern appliances, such as deep freezers. The growth of the Indian middle class, which is expanding at a consistent rate of 10% annually, brings increased purchasing power and, consequently, a larger consumer base for home appliances in the Indian deep freezer market.

One noteworthy urban trend is the rise of nuclear families, which has seen a growth rate of 15%. This shift, driven by both socio-cultural changes and migration patterns, creates a demand for improved food storage solutions, making deep freezers a focal point of urban household requirements. Furthermore, with substantial investments of approximately $666.7 million in urban infrastructure projects over the past five years, the foundation for a broader appliance market has been strengthened. The real estate sector also shows promise, with a 20% increase in urban housing ventures.

Market Segmentation

The market analysis also emphasizes important segments and sub-segments to provide essential information so that readers can make knowledgeable business decisions. The complete report’s focus on major methods offers insightful information about worldwide opportunities, accelerating client growth. The segmentation of this market by Types and Applications is well examined in the global India Deep Freezer Market study.

By Type

Chest Deep Freezer

Upright Deep Freezer

By Capacity

Up to 250 Liters

250 – 500 Liters

500 – 750 Liters

Above 750 Liters

By Temperature Range

Up to -30 Degree Celsius

-30 to -60 Degree Celsius

Above -60 Degree Celsius

By Doors

Single Door

Double Door

Triple Door

By End User

Residential

Commercial HoReCa (Hotel/Restaurants & Cafes) Supply chain & Logistics Storage Service Providers Others

Industrial Food & Beverage Pharmaceutical Chemical Agriculture Retail Others



By Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North India Uttar Pradesh Delhi Haryana Punjab Rajasthan Uttarakhand Himachal Pradesh J&K

South India Tamil Nadu Karnataka Kerala Andhra Pradesh Telangana

West India Gujarat Goa Madhya Pradesh Maharashtra Chhattisgarh

East India West Bengal Bihar Assam Jharkhand Orissa Northeast India



Competitive Insights

Our research of the market competition in the Global India Deep Freezer Market will look at each company’s overview, corporate profile, product portfolio, significant financials, etc. We also offer supply-chain analysis, market expansion strategies, a PEST study, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and market likelihood scenarios.

In recent years, the Indian market for deep freezers has witnessed substantial growth and notable changes. In 2022, sales reached a milestone, totaling about 1.3 million units, indicating a growing demand from both households and commercial establishments. This expansion can be attributed to a mix of domestic and international brands, where three prominent brands collectively achieved sales of more than 800,000 units. These statistics highlight the rising competitiveness and dynamism within the market.

For household consumers, the typical price of deep freezers hovered around $188, presenting an affordable solution. In contrast, commercial entities, often in need of larger storage capacities, encountered an average price of INR 625. This price distinction mirrors the varied functionality and feature offerings available in the market.

Key Players

AB Electrolux

Birla Aircon

Haier Group

Himalaya Refrigeration

Hindustan Apparatus Mfg. Co.,

Hitachi Limited

HMG India

Industrial Refrigeration Pvt Ltd

Khera Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

Newtronic

Panasonic Corporation

Polfrost Air-con Pvt. Ltd.

Remi Lab World

Rockwell Industries Limited

Singhla Scientific Industries

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Universe Surgical Equipment Co.

Western Refrigeration Pvt. Ltd.

Whirlpool Corporation

Other Prominent Players

