Drone Battery Market Fueling the Innovation in Aerial Technology 2023 to 2031 | Autel Robotics, Ballard Power Systems Inc, Doosan Mobility Innovation

The latest research from Astute Analytica, titled “Global Drone Battery Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031,” provides a detailed analysis of the market for Drone Battery Market globally, evaluating the industry based on its segments, such as services, and main geographical areas. The Global Drone Battery Market was valued at US$ 4.74 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 13.66 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 12.80% during the forecast period 2023–2031.

Download the In-Depth PDF Brochure Of this Strategic Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/drone-battery-market

The research explores the effects of the most recent market trends on the total market. Along with analyzing the market using the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models, it also evaluates the market dynamics, covering the important demand and price indicators.

The report includes examples of business intelligence tools, including tables, bar and pie charts, market data and statistics, sales and revenue by region, forecasts of the size of the global market, analyses of manufacturing costs, the industrial supply chain, and market definition.

We offer a comprehensive report with more than 100 tables, charts, and figures, as well as a complete TOC.

Key Analytical Areas

The drone industry, though relatively young, is experiencing an unprecedented surge in growth. One of the key drivers in the drone battery market is the surging demand across various sectors such as agriculture, real estate, and logistics. By 2028, these sectors collectively anticipate procuring an additional 5 million drone units. This heightened demand extends beyond emerging sectors, as established commercial applications for drones have also seen a 40% increase in the past year, necessitating parallel growth in the battery sector.

The financial investments in this industry speak for themselves, with over $200 million invested globally in 2022 to enhance drone battery performance. This increase in investment and demand is reflected in the doubling of certified drone pilots in the global drone battery market within just two years. Furthermore, the growing governmental emphasis on surveillance has led to a 15% growth in drone fleets, underscoring the strategic significance of drones, with batteries at the core of these developments.

Modern drones now boast longer flight times, approximately 10% more than the previous year, thanks to advances in battery technology. Moreover, charging times have also become faster by about 20%. The innovation doesn’t stop there, as the introduction of solar-assist battery charging is expected to encompass approximately 10,000 drones by 2023, further pushing the boundaries of sustainable energy use in the drone industry.

Market Segmentation

The market analysis also emphasizes important segments and sub-segments to provide essential information so that readers can make knowledgeable business decisions. The complete report’s focus on major methods offers insightful information about worldwide opportunities, accelerating client growth. The segmentation of this market by Types and Applications is well examined in the global Drone Battery Market study.

By Component

Cell

BMS

Enclosure

Connector

By Battery Type

Lithium Polymer Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery

Nickel-Cadmium Battery

Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery

Fuel Cell

By Battery Capacity

Below 3000 mAh

3000-5000 mAh

5000-10000 mAh

Above 10000 mAh

By Drone Type

High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE)

Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE)

Tactical

Small

By End User

Commercial

Military

Government & Defense

Other

Browse the Complete Comprehensive Report Here: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/drone-battery-market

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline OEM Aftermarket



By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



Competitive Insights

Our research of the market competition in the Global Drone Battery Market will look at each company’s overview, corporate profile, product portfolio, significant financials, etc. We also offer supply-chain analysis, market expansion strategies, a PEST study, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and market likelihood scenarios.

In the sustainability arena, significant progress was achieved as approximately 50,000 drone batteries were recycled in 2022. Moreover, out of the 1.2 million drones sold that year, a substantial portion were equipped with proprietary batteries known for their average life cycle of around 300 charge cycles. This underscores the industry’s commitment to innovation, with 15 new companies entering the drone battery market in 2022. The drive for advancement was further evident in the filing of 180 patents related to drone batteries during the same year.

Manufacturers, confident in their products, typically offer an average warranty period of 12 months. However, it’s worth noting that the drone battery market did encounter some challenges, with 2,000 reported malfunctions related to drone batteries in 2022.

Key Players

Autel Robotics

Ballard Power Systems Inc

Doosan Mobility Innovation

EaglePicher Technologies

H3 Dynamics LLC

Intelligent Energy Limited

Parrot Drone SAS

Plug Power Inc.

RRC power solutions GmbH

SES AI Corporation

Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co., Ltd.

Skydio

Yuneec Holding Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Our Report Includes the Following Major Points:

Our researchers provide comprehensive responses, identify important openings and novel investment opportunities, and provide practical market strategy suggestions.

These responses will carefully examine the following: Breakdown of opportunities for value chains and representatives

Market opportunities and difficulties.

Leading Competitors in the industry.

For each of the five major market segments, conduct a PEST analysis.

The primary forces propelling the market

Size and development of the market over the predicted time frame.

The current vendors in the global market must do a complete SWOT analysis of the opportunities and risks.

Future development potential in some industries

Grab Your Sample PDF Report Now: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/drone-battery-market

About Astute Analytica:

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation quickly, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.

They can make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, your patron comes at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Get in touch with us

Phone number: +18884296757

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Visit our website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube | Facebook

Related Research Reports: