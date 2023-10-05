Football Sponsorship Market Scoring Big Wins and Opportunities 2023 to 2031 | Adidas AG, Barclays, Betway Group

The latest research from Astute Analytica, titled “Global Football Sponsorship Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031,” provides a detailed analysis of the market of Football Sponsorship Market globally, evaluating the industry based on its segments, such as services, and main geographical areas. The Global Football Sponsorship Market was valued at US$ 38.29 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain a market valuation of US$ 55.73 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2023–2031.

The research explores the effects of the most recent market trends on the total market. Along with analyzing the market using the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models, it also evaluates the market dynamics, covering the important demand and price indicators.

The report includes examples of business intelligence tools, including tables, bar and pie charts, market data and statistics, sales and revenue by region, forecasts of the size of the global market, analyses of manufacturing costs, the industrial supply chain, and market definition.

Key Analytical Areas

The digital realm has witnessed remarkable expansion, with a global user base exceeding 5.19 billion internet users. This vast number underscores the pivotal role of digital platforms in extending the reach of football sponsorship. In fact, the growth rate for sports sponsorship on digital media is anticipated to reach an impressive 12% by 2030. Leading football clubs have adeptly harnessed this potential. For instance, Real Madrid boasts a social media following exceeding 500 million, and FC Barcelona celebrated surpassing 15.9 million subscribers on their official YouTube channel in 2023. It’s important to note that this online engagement extends beyond just loyal club supporters, as a notable 65% of individuals aged 16-24 actively engage with football-related content online.

Market Segmentation

The market analysis also emphasizes important segments and sub-segments to provide essential information so that readers can make knowledgeable business decisions. The complete report’s focus on major methods offers insightful information about worldwide opportunities, accelerating client growth. The segmentation of this market by Types and Applications is well examined in the global Football Sponsorship Market study.

By Type

Individual Kit Sponsorship Match day Sponsorship

Team Sponsorship Kit Sponsorship Match day Sponsorship Media Sponsorship Title Sponsorship

Association Sponsorship Kit Sponsorship Match day Sponsorship Title Sponsorship Media Sponsorship

Event Sponsorship International Events Regional Events National Events Local Events Others



By Sponsorship Provider

Industries/FMCG/Brand

Media Houses

Sports Agency

Others

By Origin

Domestic

International

By Region

Americas The U.S. Brazil Mexico Rest of Americas

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Portugal Netherlands Belgium Turkey Rest of Europe

Pacific Australia Rest of Pacific

Africa Nigeria Ghana Rest of Africa

East Asia China Taiwan Macau Hong Kong South Korea Japan Rest of East Asia

West Asia/Middle East UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar India Israel Rest of West Asia/Middle East

ASEAN Brunei Cambodia Laos Indonesia Malaysia Myanmar Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam



Competitive Insights

Our research of the market competition in the Global Football Sponsorship Market will look at each company’s overview, corporate profile, product portfolio, significant financials, etc. We also offer supply-chain analysis, market expansion strategies, a PEST study, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and market likelihood scenarios.

In the highly competitive realm of football sponsorship, European clubs have consistently dominated the top spots in terms of sponsorship revenues. Clubs such as FC Barcelona, Manchester United, and Real Madrid not only stand as football giants but also serve as formidable commercial powerhouses. For instance, Manchester United has secured an enviable kit sponsorship deal with Chevrolet, generating an annual income of approximately £64 million and projecting to spend over $559 million over nine years. Similarly, Arsenal recently inked a five-year agreement valued at £50 million (US$63.9 million) annually in the global football sponsorship market.

Furthermore, Emirates has obtained naming rights for the team’s North London facility until 2028, following an extension agreed upon in 2012.

Key Players

Adidas AG

Barclays

Betway Group

Deloitte

Electronic Arts Inc.

MACRON E-COMMERCE PIVA

Nike, Inc.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Puma SE

Red Bull GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

The Coca-Cola Company

The Emirates Group

Under Armour, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

