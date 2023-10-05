U-Theatre returns to Taiwan’s Taroko Music Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s iconic performance art group, U-Theatre, will be featured at the Taroko Music Festival on Oct. 28 after a seven-year hiatus.

Famed for its combination of dance, tai chi, drumming, and martial arts, the troupe is bringing its signature work, "Sound of the Ocean," to the annual music extravaganza at Taroko Terrace, the Taroko National Park announced on Thursday (Oct. 5).

This will be the third time U-Theatre has performed at the outdoor music fest held at Taroko National Park, the tourist attraction in eastern Taiwan shaped by gorges and cliffs. Iki Tadaw (伊祭·達道), an Indigenous singer of the Truku people and a Golden Melody Awards winner, will join the group for another performance.

Now in its 21st year, the Taroko Music Festival will have minimalist stage settings to allow for a more immersive experience. Individuals can sign up for a strolling activity led by U-Theatre performers in pursuit of peace of mind and a dialogue with nature.

There will be two sessions, one between 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and the other 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m. Also included in the lineup are award-winning Indigenous singer Lihaw Lihang (一好·屴夯), Taipei Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra (TPSO), and a local dance troupe.

More information can be found on the Facebook page of Taroko National Park.



"Sound of the Ocean" by U-Theatre at the Mingchi Water Theater in 2019. (YouTube, U-Theatre video)