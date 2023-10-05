Taiwan ranks No. 1 in Asia on Freedom House’s Freedom on the Net list

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Freedom House has listed Taiwan as No. 1 in the latest annual edition of its Freedom on the Net survey, reports said Thursday (Oct. 5).

Taiwan received a score of 78 out of 100, with the scores based on a scale from 0 for least free to 100 for most free. China ranked last of the 70 countries in the survey for the ninth year running, receiving only 9 points, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

Freedom House based its ratings for each country on three factors. Taiwan obtained a score of 24 out of 25 for obstacles to web access, 29 out of 35 for limits on content, and 25 out of 40 for violations of user rights.

In its report about Taiwan, the Washington, D.C.-based non-profit organization mentioned China’s efforts to influence politics, the media, and “democratic infrastructure,” and the exploitation of migrant workers as points of concern. The review named criminal prosecution of online activities and “disproportionate surveillance” as threats to internet freedom.

In its overview of developments around the world, Freedom House noted that global internet freedom had declined for 13 years in a row, with attacks on free expression growing more common. The report also named AI as a growing threat, as it helped online disinformation campaigns and censorship.