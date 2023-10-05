Unveiling the Dynamics: Global Needle Coke Market Analysis 2031

Introduction

The global needle coke market, valued at USD 3.91 billion in 2021, is projected to surge to USD 7.1 billion by 2030, boasting a robust CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030. The market’s growth is attributed to the widespread expansion of electric furnace steelmaking worldwide and the accelerated production of electric cars, which are driving the demand for needle coke.

Leading Market Players

Prominent players shaping the needle coke market include:

Phillips 66

Asbury Carbon Inc.

Seadrift Coke LP

Sumitomo Chemical Company

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corp.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Market Segmentation

The needle coke market is segmented based on several factors:

By Grade

Super-premium Premium-grade Intermediate-grade

By Application

Electrode Silicon metals & ferroalloys Carbon black Rubber compounds Others

Regional Insights

North America

U.S., Canada, Mexico: North America plays a pivotal role in the needle coke market due to its expanding electric furnace steelmaking sector and electric vehicle production.

Europe

UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, ROE: Europe witnesses substantial needle coke demand, driven by advancements in electric furnace steelmaking and automotive production.

Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia: Asia Pacific leads the market, owing to its booming electric car manufacturing and steelmaking industries.

South America

Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America: South America experiences notable growth in needle coke demand, particularly in the automotive sector.

Middle East & Africa

UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA: The MEA region is poised for growth, with increased steel production and automotive manufacturing.

Historical Data and Forecast

Historical years: 2017, 2019

2017, 2019 Base year: 2021

2021 Forecast period: 2022 to 2030

In summary, the global needle coke market is on an upward trajectory, bolstered by the surge in electric furnace steelmaking and electric vehicle production. As the demand for needle coke continues to grow in these key industries, it is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of steel and automotive sectors.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

