Mobile Marketing Quantitative vs. Qualitative Research Choosing the Right Approach

What is Mobile Marketing Market?

Mobile Marketing Market is valued approximately USD 15.40 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a compounded annual growth rate of more than 18.30% over the forecast period 2023-2030

Mobile marketing refers to the practice of promoting products, services, or brands to a target audience through mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. It encompasses a wide range of strategies and tactics designed to reach and engage mobile users effectively. Here’s a deep analysis of the mobile marketing market based on industry trends and insights:

Explosive Growth : The mobile marketing market has experienced explosive growth in recent years due to the widespread adoption of mobile devices. Smartphones, in particular, have become an integral part of people’s lives, presenting a massive opportunity for marketers to reach consumers on a personal and immediate level.

: The mobile marketing market has experienced explosive growth in recent years due to the widespread adoption of mobile devices. Smartphones, in particular, have become an integral part of people’s lives, presenting a massive opportunity for marketers to reach consumers on a personal and immediate level. Mobile App Advertising : Mobile apps play a crucial role in mobile marketing. Marketers leverage in-app advertising, including banner ads, interstitials, and rewarded videos, to engage users within their favorite apps.

: Mobile apps play a crucial role in mobile marketing. Marketers leverage in-app advertising, including banner ads, interstitials, and rewarded videos, to engage users within their favorite apps. Location-Based Marketing : Location-based marketing, powered by GPS and beacon technology, enables businesses to send targeted, location-specific offers and messages to users when they are near physical stores or locations.

: Location-based marketing, powered by GPS and beacon technology, enables businesses to send targeted, location-specific offers and messages to users when they are near physical stores or locations. Mobile Search : Mobile search is a significant component of mobile marketing, with mobile-optimized websites and search engine advertising being key strategies for reaching users when they’re actively searching for products or services.

: Mobile search is a significant component of mobile marketing, with mobile-optimized websites and search engine advertising being key strategies for reaching users when they’re actively searching for products or services. Social Media Advertising : Social media platforms, like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, provide highly effective mobile advertising opportunities, allowing businesses to target users based on demographics, interests, and behavior.

: Social media platforms, like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, provide highly effective mobile advertising opportunities, allowing businesses to target users based on demographics, interests, and behavior. Mobile Video Advertising : The consumption of video content on mobile devices has surged. Mobile video ads, including short-form and vertical videos, are popular formats for engaging mobile users.

: The consumption of video content on mobile devices has surged. Mobile video ads, including short-form and vertical videos, are popular formats for engaging mobile users. Influencer Marketing : Mobile influencer marketing has gained prominence, with brands collaborating with social media influencers and content creators to promote their products and services to their engaged audiences.

: Mobile influencer marketing has gained prominence, with brands collaborating with social media influencers and content creators to promote their products and services to their engaged audiences. Chatbots and Messaging Apps : Businesses use chatbots and messaging apps for personalized customer interactions, customer support, and sales. Mobile messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Messenger are important channels for this.

: Businesses use chatbots and messaging apps for personalized customer interactions, customer support, and sales. Mobile messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Messenger are important channels for this. Mobile Wallet Marketing : Mobile wallets, such as Apple Pay and Google Wallet, are used for mobile payments and offer opportunities for marketers to deliver coupons, loyalty cards, and promotions directly to users’ mobile devices.

: Mobile wallets, such as Apple Pay and Google Wallet, are used for mobile payments and offer opportunities for marketers to deliver coupons, loyalty cards, and promotions directly to users’ mobile devices. Push Notifications : Push notifications are employed by mobile apps to engage users with timely and relevant updates, reminders, and offers. When used effectively, they can drive user engagement and retention.

: Push notifications are employed by mobile apps to engage users with timely and relevant updates, reminders, and offers. When used effectively, they can drive user engagement and retention. Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) : AR and VR technologies are increasingly used in mobile marketing to create immersive and interactive brand experiences and product demonstrations.

: AR and VR technologies are increasingly used in mobile marketing to create immersive and interactive brand experiences and product demonstrations. Data Analytics and Personalization : Mobile marketing relies on data analytics and user insights to deliver personalized and relevant content. Machine learning and AI are used to analyze user behavior and preferences.

: Mobile marketing relies on data analytics and user insights to deliver personalized and relevant content. Machine learning and AI are used to analyze user behavior and preferences. Privacy Concerns : Data privacy and user consent have become paramount in mobile marketing, with regulations like GDPR and CCPA influencing how marketers collect, store, and use customer data.

: Data privacy and user consent have become paramount in mobile marketing, with regulations like GDPR and CCPA influencing how marketers collect, store, and use customer data. Cross-Device Tracking : Cross-device tracking technologies help marketers understand the user journey across multiple devices, enabling more accurate targeting and attribution.

: Cross-device tracking technologies help marketers understand the user journey across multiple devices, enabling more accurate targeting and attribution. App Store Optimization (ASO) : ASO techniques are used to improve the visibility and discoverability of mobile apps in app stores, driving downloads and user engagement.

: ASO techniques are used to improve the visibility and discoverability of mobile apps in app stores, driving downloads and user engagement. Mobile Marketing Attribution : Attribution models are essential for measuring the effectiveness of mobile marketing campaigns and understanding the customer journey from initial touchpoint to conversion.

: Attribution models are essential for measuring the effectiveness of mobile marketing campaigns and understanding the customer journey from initial touchpoint to conversion. Rise of Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) : PWAs offer a mobile app-like experience on the web, bridging the gap between websites and native apps, and providing new opportunities for mobile marketing.

: PWAs offer a mobile app-like experience on the web, bridging the gap between websites and native apps, and providing new opportunities for mobile marketing. 5G Technology : The rollout of 5G networks is expected to revolutionize mobile marketing by enabling faster download speeds, low latency, and more immersive mobile experiences.

: The rollout of 5G networks is expected to revolutionize mobile marketing by enabling faster download speeds, low latency, and more immersive mobile experiences. Ephemeral Content : Ephemeral content, such as disappearing stories on platforms like Snapchat and Instagram, has become a popular format for engaging mobile users in real-time.

: Ephemeral content, such as disappearing stories on platforms like Snapchat and Instagram, has become a popular format for engaging mobile users in real-time. Diversity of Mobile Platforms: Marketers must consider a diverse range of mobile platforms and operating systems, including iOS and Android, to ensure broad reach.

Mobile marketing continues to evolve with technological advancements and changes in consumer behavior. Successful mobile marketers focus on delivering value, relevance, and a seamless user experience across mobile channels to engage users effectively while respecting their privacy and preferences.

Major market player included in this report are:

Urban Airship

Swrve

Vibes

Adobe Inc.

Braze Inc.

Acoustic

Localytics

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Component:

Platform

Services

By Channel:

Messaging

Push Notification

Mobile Emails

Quick Response Code

Other

By Vertical:

Retail and E-Commerce

Travel and Logistics

Automotive

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

It and Telecom

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Buy This Report:

Some of the key aspects that the study analyzes and highlights are:

Which regions are seeing a rise in investments in supply chain networks?

What countries seem to have benefited from the recent import and export policies?

Which regions have experienced a decline in consumer demand due to economic and political turmoil?

What are some of the key geographies that are most likely to emerge as lucrative markets?

What areas are expected to lose their shares due to price pressures?

Which areas are the major players expected to expand their footprint in the near future?

What are some sustainability trends influencing the dynamics of logistics and supply chain in the Market?

What are some of the demographic and economic environments that create new demand in developing economies?

How do changing government regulations shape business strategies and practices?

Study Objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2032 to 2032, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

