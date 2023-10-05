Academic Labs and AsiaTokenFund Group Forge Groundbreaking Partnership in Harnessing Web 3.0 and AI for Education Advancement.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 5 October 2023 - Academic Labs, a pioneering education start-up utilising Web 3.0 & AI Technology, has announced a strategic partnership with Web3 Conglomerate, AsiaTokenFund Group (ATF). The objective of this alliance is to foster the development of innovative education that integrates Web3 and Artificial Intelligence platforms across the globe. The collaboration brings together the revolutionary educational infrastructure of Academic Labs and the financial and cryptocurrency expertise of AsiaTokenFund to herald a new era in global learning and teaching.







Academic Labs' objective to bring about a revolution in the field of education, by delivering a more open, secure, and gamified learning experience powered by AI, is set to gain momentum from this alliance. The AI solution developed by Academic Labs is poised to provide a customized and adaptive learning experience, thereby enhancing the overall learning process. Utilizing the benefits of blockchain technology, Academic Labs will create a platform where learners and educators can interact within a decentralized environment, effectively dismantling the centralized control and information silos common in conventional education platforms.



On another hand, AsiaTokenFund Group, headquartered in Southeast Asia, is a conglomerate that operates in multiple areas including Web3 Media, NFT Media, Venture Capital, Media Agency, Tech Solutions, Events, and Accelerator. They possess extensive knowledge and industry experience in the cryptocurrency and financial sectors, which they will leverage to support the development and adoption of Academic Labs while expanding their reach and user base.



"Partnering with AsiaTokenFund is a significant step forward in realizing our goal of an education revolution," said Terry Tan, CEO of Academic Labs. "Their knowledge of the cryptocurrency and financial spaces is invaluable in accelerating the adoption of this blockchain ecosystem that will change the face of education for good."



Overall, AsiaTokenFund Group is optimistic that its collaboration with Academic Labs, a leading-edge online education platform harnessing the power of Web 3.0 and AI, will dramatically transform the Web3 sector in the region. Academic Labs' innovative approaches to gamified learning, AI-powered evaluation systems, and community-driven incentives are set to spearhead this change.



"We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey alongside Academic Labs, a trailblazer in leveraging Web 3.0 and AI to reshape the landscape of education and learning. This strategic partnership exemplifies our shared commitment to innovation and signifies a pivotal moment in advancing global education. Together, we look forward to pushing boundaries and unlocking new opportunities for learners worldwide." - Ken Nizam, CEO of AsiaTokenFund Group.



Committed to growth within the Asian blockchain industry, AsiaTokenFund Group ardently supports the real-world application and widespread adoption of Web3 projects. Through its partnership with Academic Labs, the group is fostering educational innovation, providing students and educators with access to quality resources, and promoting the practical use of blockchain technology in the educational landscape.



