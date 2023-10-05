Taiwan: Typhoon Koinu brings 'record' winds

Typhoon Koinu has made landfall in Taiwan's Hengchun peninsula, injuring 190 but causing no reported deaths.

The category four typhoon brought heavy rainfall to Taiwan's south and east, causing the cancellation of work and school classes in several cities across the island. Most domestic flights were also canceled, as well as 42 international flights.

Nearly 3,000 people in mountainous regions were evacuated as a precaution.

What do we know about Koinu?

The typhoon brought record-breaking winds of over 340 kilometers an hour (211 miles) to the eastern volcanic islet of Orchid Island.

"The maximum wind gusts of 95.2 meters per second measured in Orchid Island last night is a new record in Taiwan," a forecaster told the French news agency AFP.

The typhoon is projected to weaken as it crosses the island's southern tip and enters the Taiwan Strait, before moving toward the coastal waters of China's eastern Guangdong provice. The territory has issued its lowest typhoon signal.

Koinu comes after another major storm, Typhoon Haikui, hit the island in early September. Haikui was the first typhoon to directly make landfall in Taiwan in some four years.

rmt/nm (AFP, Reuters)