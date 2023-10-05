Taipei MRT to adjust hours for Nuit Blanche event

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Metro will extend service hours on Saturday (Oct. 7) to accommodate an expected surge of passengers for the overnight Nuit Blanche event, the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) said Thursday (Oct. 5).

The metro will add trains bound for the MRT Taipei Main Station until 3 a.m. on Sunday (Oct. 8), at a headway of 20 or fewer minutes depending on the volume of riders. The trains will leave at Taipei City Hall and Taipei 101/World Trade Center stations, for the Bannan and Tamsui lines, respectively.

Passengers can embark and alight at Taipei City Hall, Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall, and Taipei 101/World Trade Center stations. People can only disembark at other stations along the routes during the extended hours, said TRTC.

Taipei has hosted Nuit Blanche, an annual nighttime art and cultural festival that originated in France, since 2016. Titled “Time to Rise Up,” the 2023 edition calls for a dialogue on civic topics and heightened awareness of issues spanning global warming, sustainability, and urban transformation, said the organizers.

Nuit Blanche 2023 in Taipei runs from 6 p.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. on Sunday, featuring three zones, six themes, nine highlights, and a range of programs at nearby venues in Xinyi District. Visit the website of the event to learn more.