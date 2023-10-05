Edge Healthcare Unveils a New Series of Evidence-Based Care and Multidisciplinary Approach catering to Pains and Aches

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 5 October 2023 - Edge Healthcare, an osteopathy and physiotherapy clinic in Singapore, has unveiled a comprehensive series of holistic, evidence-based care services targeting diverse pain and discomfort issues.



Evidence-Based Care and Multidisciplinary Approach for Pains and Aches

The rise in musculoskeletal ailments like neck and back pain can be attributed to prolonged use of technological devices, sedentary lifestyles, and poor ergonomics at work. In fact, lower back pain is common and affects up to 80% of the adult population in Singapore.



Recognising the need for industry transformation, the team at Edge Healthcare is dedicated to delivering quality treatments that go beyond the realm of physiotherapy and osteopathy.



12 Diverse Services Tailored to Unique Needs



Edge Healthcare has extended its services to encompass a wide variety of treatments tailored to unique needs, offering 12 different types of services catering to the diverse needs of its patients. Whether it is addressing chronic pain with neck pain treatment, alleviating sports injuries with sports therapy, aiding in post-operative recovery, or assisting a new mother back to normal life with women's health physiotherapy or clinical pilates, there is something for everyone.



A Commitment to Research and Patient Care



Intensive research and innovative treatment methods are the backbone of Edge Healthcare. Patients can expect to receive a comprehensive clinical examination, detailed explanations of findings and diagnoses, and tailored treatment plans that prioritise effectiveness and comfort. Furthermore, Edge Healthcare fosters a welcoming and friendly atmosphere, staffed by highly trained physiotherapists and osteopaths dedicated to delivering personalised care.



A Multidisciplinary Approach



What sets Edge Healthcare apart is its collaborative spirit. The clinic works hand in hand with other medical and health professionals, including general practitioners, sports physicians, orthopaedic surgeons, podiatrists, personal trainers, and sports coaches. This ensures that every patient receives the highest quality care and achieves optimal results.



Hashtag: #EdgeHealthcare



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Edge Healthcare

Edge Healthcare was established in 2017 with a holistic approach which includes taking the time to address concerns comprehensively, and ensuring comfort while providing in-depth explanations of findings and diagnoses. Founded by Joe Harrison and Aman Bancil who are both specialists in physiotherapy and osteopathy respectively, what began as a vision shared by two dedicated individuals has grown into a powerhouse of care, boasting a team of 15 specialists.



Over the years, the team's dedication to excellence has been recognised. Edge Healthcare was featured prominently on The Expat Living as one of the physiotherapy clinics in Singapore to consider visiting. The clinic also achieved accolades in the Readers' Choice Awards 2022, as well as secured the Bronze Award for 'Best Physiotherapist' and the Silver Award for 'Best Osteopath'.



The team's impact extends far beyond the confines of its clinics and has been a part of various sports events, including helping Singapore powerlifter Farhanna Farid overcome back pain and achieve a staggering deadlift world record of 203kg. The team has also been involved with preparing numerous MMA fighters, from both UFC and One Championship, such as Wei Li Zhang, Amir Khan, Jing Nan Xiong and Alex Silva, to name a few. Edge Healthcare has been heavily involved in running the medical aspect of the annual HSBC 7s International Rugby tournament too. In addition, the team has been chosen as the physiotherapists for the ex-Premier League players' tours to Singapore, including Veteran Arsenal FC and Veteran Liverpool FC.



With two osteopathy and physiotherapy clinics, one in the heart of Singapore's CBD and one in the Tanglin/Orchard area, accessible and quality healthcare is never out of reach.



Get in touch for more information about their comprehensive range of services.

