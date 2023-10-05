Taiwan KMT presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih vows more labor housing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) candidate for the 2024 presidential election Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) pledged on Wednesday (Oct. 4) more labor housing and basic wage raises as he unveiled his labor policies.

The platform, which encompasses five aspects, was unveiled during his visit to an event for the establishment of a supporter group comprising 15 craft unions from Taipei and New Taipei, per Liberty Times. Hou is the incumbent mayor of New Taipei.

Incentives such as tax breaks will be implemented for businesses to build more rental housing for workers, he said, opening up industrial property for the use. The housing will include welfare facilities like daycare centers.

Also, Hou promised sustainable management of the country’s labor funds, which constantly face bankruptcy concerns. Intervention in investment will be reduced as the government explores methods to boost returns, UDN quoted him as saying.

Hou said he will push for steady basic wage hikes if elected, eying a monthly payment of NT$33,000 (US$1,022) ultimately. During eight years in power, incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has upped the wages from NT$21,009 to NT$27,470.

Other promises include income tax reduction for the disadvantaged and those raising children as well as more national holidays and paid leave. As a child from a family of butchers, the politician said his humble upbringing makes him more aware of the difficulties of blue-collar workers, wrote Liberty Times.