Ko Wen-je urged to join forces with Taiwan's opposition parties

Overseas Chinese say doing so increases chances of winning presidential election

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/05 10:02
Taiwan People’s Party Chairman Ko Wen-je.

Taiwan People’s Party Chairman Ko Wen-je. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Members of the Los Angeles Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association called on Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chair and presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) to link with opposition parties during a meeting on Wednesday (Oct. 4).

The majority of the members of the association encouraged Ko to facilitate "blue and white cooperation," suggesting the TPP unite with Kuomintang candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and independent candidate Terry Gou (郭台銘). This strategy would create a better chance of winning the election, they said.

Ko said the reason for visiting the CCBA was to "observe and listen more," CNA reported. He also said the aim was to expand his circle of friends, hoping "the more friends, the fewer enemies."

At the same time, the chair said he wanted to understand the needs of the overseas Chinese community and identify areas where he could be of assistance.

Ko has pushed for rapprochement in dealing with China and has called cross-strait ties a “special relationship.” During a discussion with scholars at the Hoover Institution on Tuesday (Oct. 3), he argued that Taiwan could be the link between China and the world, as it understands China better than anyone else.

Ko recently wrapped up his second U.S. trip, where he took a deeper look into America’s tech industry and learned how to facilitate the next transformation of Taiwan's own industries. He previously traveled to the U.S. in April for 21 days, where he met U.S. business representatives, visited universities and companies, and gave a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C.
Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association

